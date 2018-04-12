Bajaj Finserv, India’s most diversified financial service company has launched a video campaign highlighting the implication of being born with a cleft and its treatment through a safe surgery. In India, over 35,000 children are born with clefts every year and over 10 lakh children with untreated clefts live in isolation.

The video showcases the difficulties faced by kids born with clefts, such as difficulty in eating, breathing, and speaking. Cleft lip and palate, a birth defect, go untreated because families of children born with clefts often lack awareness about its treatment, and often have misconceptions about whether such a defect can be treated in the first place. However, a safe surgery by a trained plastic surgeon can repair clefts and transform a child’s life.

As a part of its CSR initiative, Bajaj Finserv supports Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft charity, in treating children born with cleft lips and palates through reconstructive surgeries since the year 2014. Under this partnership, Smile Train India has successfully provided free cleft reconstructive surgeries to 34,000 children born with clefts across India.

Smile Train India recently celebrated the completion of 500,000 free cleft surgeries across India through a strong partner network of over 300 doctors and 160 hospitals. Smile Train, empowers local medical professionals in more than 85 countries to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children in their own communities.