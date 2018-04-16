The Indian Army renewed its MOU with Axis Bank, to offer 'Power Salute', a salary account, exclusively designed for the Army personnel. To reinforce its commitment towards providing best in class Banking services to this customer segment, the bank will continue to offer customized solutions to address the requirements of the Army personnel.

The MOU signing ceremony was presided by Lt Gen SK Saini, AVSM, YSM, VSM, DG (MP&PS) of the Indian Army and was attended by Mr. Sanjay Silas, President & Head Branch Banking, Axis Bank and other senior officials from the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Silas, President & Head Branch Banking, Axis Bank, said, “Axis Bank is proud to be of service to the Indian Armed Forces and we will continue to offer special and exclusive Banking services for the Defence personnel and their families.”

In addition to the core banking services, the bank will also offer special services like zero balance and joint account features of Rs.30 lac for personal accidental cover, upto Rs. 30 lac for partial and total permanent disability cover, Rs. 2 lac of education benefit for wards of defence personnel (in case of accidental death of Defence personnel) and zero processing fees on Home Loan, Personal Loan and Auto Loan. The benefits of the MoU will cover both serving Defence personnel as well Defence pensioners.

Axis Bank has also launched an exclusive toll free helpline number 1800 4198 007 to serve the Uniformed Forces.