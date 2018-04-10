Praising the Masters, Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said the Augusta National is a true celebration of the world of golf – the big stage where the Gods of the game vie for the honours and glory.



Talking about Patrick Reed who clinched the winners title at the 2018 Masters, Munjal added, “I can only imagine the emotions that Patrick must have gone through while putting on that green jacket on Sunday afternoon after winning the 2018 Masters.”



“Out of all my trips and commitments around the world, this is the one date I look forward to. I have been coming to Augusta for over a decade now and my fascination with the place has only grown with time”, Munjal said.



While the efficiency of the Augusta National, the immaculate course and the seriousness to keep up the traditions are a huge draw for the golfers and patrons, the smart engagements around the tournament that give a big boost to the economy of Augusta and Georgia are management lessons for everyone. The town has a population of around 600,000, but come Masters week, it attracts upwards of 50,000 spectators each day.



Tradition and Old-World charm sit comfortably with the latest technology that goes into conducting a world-class sports tournament of this scale and stature. And yet they keep the patrons gushing with reasonably priced food like the famous Pimento sandwiches for just US$ 1.50 and unlimited supplies of draft beer for $1.00 per glass all day long!



Augusta is a golfing pilgrimage for every golfer. Relaxing with fellow-enthusiasts on the banks of Savannah River, the little moments of indulgence on the Magnolia Lane and private concerts in the land of James Brown – the Godfather of Soul – Augusta during the Masters is a treat for the senses.



Commenting on the return of his friend and golfing icon Tiger Woods, Munjal said, “I know how excited and eager Tiger Woods was to get to back to golf, and to Augusta National. He missed being at Augusta the past few years but was thrilled to be back to his favourite hunting ground. While he may not have won, he was surely the centre of attraction all this week. It is just a matter of time before he will be vying for the Majors, and winning too.”

As an Indian, Munjal is proud that many Indian golfers have competed at the Masters. After Jeev Milkha Singh became the first Indian to compete in 2007, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri have also showed their prowess here. Now we have young Shubhankar Sharma, who has been shining all over the globe with his golf game. While he missed the cut this time around, I am convinced we will hear more about him in the very near future.



It is the likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player who have made Augusta Masters the tournament it has become, and now Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth are carrying on the great legacy ever so gracefully.



“If there is one place on earth that every golf lover dreams of going, it is the Augusta National during the Masters,” concluded Munjal.



