Angel Broking, India’s retail focused investing powerhouse, is introducing ANGEL BEE with the aim to transform the investments space with not only smart but personalized technology-led financial solutions. Powered by ARQ, the company’s flagship hyper-intelligent expertise, ANGEL BEE is a testament to the firm’s dominion in harnessing technology effectively.

The new age consumer is on the prowl for intelligent investment resolutions that best suit his financial objectives. With this foresight in mind, Angel Broking launched ‘ANGEL BEE’, presenting to the evolved and perceptive India, ‘The New Way to Get Rich’ effortlessly. The app intents to expose millennials to unparalleled financial advice, without any expenses incurred at their part.

ANGEL BEE is a product of the seamless integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics that provides the consumer with personalized expert advice with smart solutions. The app provides the consumer best mutual fund recommendations, tax saving, goal setting, portfolio management, and aids in expense tracking, as well. Since the entire process is paperless and all information is available at the consumer’s fingertips, it ensures minimal to zero hassles for the consumer to keep a track of the investments he/she has made. Additionally, the portfolio can be accessed by the individual at any given time.

Addressing on the significance of ANGEL BEE launch, Mr. Vinay Agrawal, CEO said that, “The financial world is on the cusp of a major revolution backed by technology wherein all firms are vying to add value to the services they offer. The needle has been shifting from FinTech to TechFin wherein one can witness the increasing adoption of financial services by technology firms, to reach out the new dynamic consumers. Continuing with this momentum, ANGEL BEE syncs right with our vision of achieving a digital equity cult amongst the millennials and pioneering a new disciplined yet effortless way of investing.”

All the information shared with the ANGEL BEE is protected by an extensive cyber-security system in place. It is available on the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store.