Ambuja Cements Limited

Ranked No.2 in the world by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

Company tops in ‘Climate Governance & Strategy' parameter Ambuja Cements Ltd., a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim and one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India, has set yet another benchmark in sustainable development with being ranked at No.2 in the world in the latest sector research report by the internationally renowned, non-profit organization, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).



This report features 13 of the world’s largest publicly-listed cement companies which account for 15% of the total global cement production on their business readiness for a low carbon economy transition. With this ranking, Ambuja Cement emerged as the company showing a high level of preparedness for low-carbon transition, competing with other global and Indian companies.



As against 2016, the scope of the report was extended to add four additional Asian companies including Ambuja Cement.



Ambuja Cement, which was part of the CDP’s cement sector research for 2017, achieved this special feat in line with its vision to be the most sustainable and competitive company in the industry; and performed exceedingly well in key parameters of 'Climate Governance & Strategy' as well as 'Transition Risks'.



Commenting on this accomplishment, Ambuja Cement MD & CEO Ajay Kapur said, “We are delighted with the CDP’s World ranking – and even more as we have topped in the Climate Governance & Strategy. In fact, CO2 emissions’ reduction is one of the key indicators in our sustainability agenda. We lay strong emphasis on development and strict implementation of sustainability to pursue goals beyond financial gains. Our concerted efforts guided by our low-carbon road map have helped us reduce 30% of our CO2 emissions since 1990.”



“But we will not rest on our laurels,” continued Mr Kapur. “Our aim is to reach even higher and we have set our sights to further improve our ranking in other parameters in the coming years which will ultimately drive our performance in innovation – both in operations and products,” he concluded.



In a major breakthrough, Ambuja Cement recently introduced the first-ever composite cement product – a combination of clinker, fly ash and slag – which attained clinker factor far below the industry average, offering a stronger product with 16% reduced CO2 emissions.



Ambuja Cement’s focused efforts on sustainability have been continuously recognised. Last year, Ambuja Cement was ranked at No. 7 at the Global Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). Prior to that, Ambuja Cement bagged six awards – an ‘Outstanding Accomplishment for Corporate Excellence’ award while the rest for ‘Domain Excellence’ in environment management and corporate social responsibility – from the apex body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The Company also secured two prestigious awards at the International seminar held by the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB).