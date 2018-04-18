AkzoNobel, a leading global paints and coatings company and the makers of Dulux Paints in India, have been accredited with the prestigious “GreenPro Certification” at the 2nd Edition of GreenPro Summit 2018 held in Hyderabad today. Dulux and Dulux Professional range of products have been certified based on their sustainability assessment. The summit organised by CII – Green Products & Services Council, aimed to facilitate market transformations in production and consumption of green products in the country.



The objective of GreenPro is to assess the environmental performance of a product, based on a holistic framework, and in turn, provide guidance on achieving excellence in environmental performance. The GreenPro certification system adopts a cradle to cradle approach in assessing products on parameters that include – design, raw materials, manufacturing process, and performance during use, recycle and reuse at the end of the product life.



Speaking on this occasion, David Teng, General Manager, Decorative Paints, South Asia Cluster, AkzoNobel India, said, “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at AkzoNobel. It’s our commitment to doing more with less and creating more value from fewer resources. By working together with all our customers and partners, we aim to make life more liveable, healthy and inspiring. The GreenPro certification is a testimony to our commitment in creating a sustainable future.”



GreenPro is a product certification that was launched by CII in 2015 with the intent to empower customers with the knowledge of the product and steer them towards sustainable products. It is an attempt to encourage companies to be more environmentally conscientious.