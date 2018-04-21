Adani Foundation
Highlights:
Adani Foundation has partnered with ‘Room to Read’ to implement the project ‘Utthan’. The project was formally inaugurated on April 21, 2018, at Bhat Primary School, Bhat, Gandhinagar. Shri Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama, Hon’ble Minister for Education (Primary, Secondary and Adult), Higher and Technical Education, Law and Justice, Legislative and Parliamentary affairs, Salt Industry, Cow-Breeding and Civil Aviation was the esteemed Chief Guest at the inauguration.
Hon’ble Minister for Education appreciated the initiative and said, “With my experience as a teacher as well as an education minister, I have realised that when an objective has commitment and subsequently full involvement, it is bound to achieve success. A child’s mind is like a blank slate, and reading at a young age helps the child develop cognitive skills. When community and government work hand in hand, is when development can be achieved. I thank Adani Foundation for taking up this important initiative and wish them all the best to take this forward to many more schools”. Dr. (Mrs.) Priti G. Adani – Chairperson, Adani Foundation, who was very happy with the efforts put in by the team, said “With the advent of technology, reading and utilising libraries is something long lost, unlike earlier times when libraries used to be an important part of every child’s life. I believe knowledge should not be limited to school curriculum. Reading provides not only knowledge but also inculcates cultural values. We are very happy to power 50 schools with Utthan and urge children to optimally use this facility and become good future leaders.”
|Image Caption : Dr. Priti Adani addressing the audience at inauguration event in presence of Hon’ble Minister Shri Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama
|Image Caption : Hon’ble Minister inaugurating the library
