India Education Awards, 2018, conceived and initiated by Blindwink.in is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers and go-getters from the Education sector. The most sought-after awards in the Education sector was organized on 8th April 2018 (Sunday) at Taj hotels in Bangalore.



India Education Awards, 2017 recognized around eighty (80) Achievers, Innovators and Leaders for demonstrating innovation, dedication, creativity and excellence in the Education sector. The awards were the result of tireless efforts of Blindwink.in spread over three months, which included nomination, comprehensive market research, opinion survey, web research, categorization of the nominations based on various parameters and finally choosing the winners through a panel of distinguished jury.



Ms. Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood Actress was the Chief Guests for the event who gave away the award certificates and trophies to the title holders in their respective categories.



The list of awardees of the prestigious India Education Awards, 2018 are:



First Touch Academy – Best Preschool In Bangalore, My Little Scholars Preschool, Prakashnagar – Most Innovative Activity Based Learning Amongst Preschools In Telangana, Richmond International Preschool – Best International Preschool With Creative Learning In Mumbai, Crayons – Best Innovative Learning Preschool In Hyderabad, Kangaroo Kids, Azad Nagar, Andheri West – Best Preschool In Mumbai, MySchool, Lucknow – Best Emerging Preschool With Life Skill Development In Lucknow, Shri Ram Global Pre-School (Ashok Vihar) – Most Innovative Pre-School In Delhi/NCR, Rio Preschool – Best Smart Preschool In Karnataka, GK Gurukul, Pune – Most Promising Pre-School In Pune, 2018, Global Flowers International Pre-School – Best Preschool In North India, Mindseed – Best Preschool & Daycare In India, J K Public School, Kunjwani, Jammu – Best Infrastructure & Quality Education Amongst K12 Schools In North India, Sunshine Worldwide School – Best CBSE Senior Secondary School In Panjim, Alphores Group Of Educational Institutions – Best Hi-Tech K12 School In Telangana, Love Fun Learn School, Nokha – Best Senior Secondary School In Bikaner District (Rajasthan), Faith Foundation Global School – Best Emerging School Of The Year In MP, Shantiniketan International School – Best Holistic Education International K12 School In Telangana, Dalimss Sunbeam Schools & Hostel, Rohania, Varanasi – Best – Hi Tech Day Boarding – Cum – Residential K12 School In North India, Prayaag International School, Panipat – Best K12 Education In Haryana, Vel's Public School – Best CBSE Co-Ed K12 In Tamilnadu, Credence International School – Best Emerging School Chain Of The Year, Institute Of Hotel & Restaurant Management (IHRM) – Best Hotel Management College In West Bengal, JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, Vadodara – Best Designing Institute In India 2018, Ace Engineering Academy – Engineering Educational Excellence Award, Debkumar Chatterjee – Most Inspiring Edupreneur Of The Year In West Bengal, Dr. Bharat Prabhakar Jinturkar – Outstanding Researcher In Botanical Sciences 2018, Dr. Gaurav Maddheshiya – Most Promising Orthopaedic Surgeon & Educationist In Haryana, Natasha Aranha (Indian School Of Media) – India's Dynamic Educationist & Creative Leader Of The Year, Dr. P. Kangueane Ph.D., – Outstanding Researcher & Edupreneur In Bioinformatics Education, Dr. Ritu Chauhan – Best Educationist Award, Rajendra Dubey – Best Mentor For Higher Mathematics Students In India, Prof. Ranjana Jha – Outstanding Physicist & Professor Of The Year, Pushpa Anand – Outstanding Psychologist For Mental Health Awareness In South India (Bangalore), Ms. Jayani Benn-Heim – India's Distinguished Educational Leader 2018, Adv(Mrs.) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi – India's Most Eminent Woman Educationist & Entrepreneur Of The Year, Raj M Angadi – Best Teacher And Young Educationalist Of The Year, 2018, Shivam Anand – Outstanding Faculty Maths For IIT JEE In J&K, Dr. Manesh – Distinguished Educationist & Principal In School Education In Haryana, Dr. Geeta Satish Raut, For Rahuri Rural Women's Institute Of Educations – Best Educational Institute With Academic Excellence In Rural Maharashtra, IACE – Best Banking, SSC & Railway Coaching Institute In India, Nazuk & Shyam Puri – Best Coaching Institute Overseas Education In Punjab, Institute Of International Teachers Training – India's Best Teacher Training Institute, Spice Air Academy™ (IAO Approved) (ISO 9001:2015 Certified) – Best Air-Hostess Training Institute In Gujarat-2018, Lavanya Global Career Planner, Hyderabad – India's Best Overseas Hospitality Career Planners, Mahendra Educational Pvt. Ltd. – Most Result Oriented Professional Coaching Institute In India, OYD Multi Services And Skill Training Private Limited – Best Job Oriented Skill Training Institute In Cuttack, Eklavya Education Hub – Best Coaching Institute For Engineering Studies In Gujarat 2018, Energia Wellbeing Pvt. Ltd. – Best Education Program Startup For Kids, Bankedge – Best Private Sector Banking-Training & Placement Academy In India, Eye Level – Daekyo India Pvt. Ltd. – India's Best After School Program In Math & English 2018, Digital Gurukul – Asia's Best Digital Marketing Training Institute, Skills Anytime (BKSB India Private Ltd) – Education Technology Company Of The Year, DIPS Academy – India's Best Maths & Statistics Coaching For JAM/NET/Gate 2018, Bharti Concept – Best Maths Coaching For Competitive Exams 2018, Educharya.Com – Best Startup For Digital Revolution In Education Sector 2018, Storm Overseas Education Gujarat – No.-1 Overseas Education Consultant In Gujarat, Priyanka Saxena Classes (PSC) – Best Institute For Professional Studies For Commerce In Delhi-NCR (NIRC), Hamstech College Of Fashion & Interior Design Ltd – Best Fashion And Interior Designing Institute In South India 2018, iCert Global – Best EdTech Certification Training In India, Kids Carnival Preschool – Best Preschool In Ahmedabad, Bright Academy – Best Preschool In Eastern India 2018, Dream High International Preschool – Best Preschool Of The Year, First Learning – Best Creative Activity Based Learning To Nurture Young Minds, My Dream School – Best Pre School In Siliguri, Riser Institute Of Skill Enhancement LLP – India’s Best Study Abroad Counsellors, Seven Notes Music School (Unit Of Seven Notes Futuristic LLP) – Most Creative Music Instrument Training Institute In Chennai, Jawaharlal Nehru Computer Literacy Drive – Best Computer Training Organization In India, NextGen International School – Best International Boarding School Of Andhra Pradesh, Mother Suhag Inter College – Best School In Fatehpur, Dr. Ravi Varala – India's Outstanding Young Teacher & Researcher In Chemistry, Savita Manchanda – Excellence In Commerce Academics & Teaching, Dr. Samiullha N K – Best Medical Educationist In South India, Viraj Jit Singh – Best Edutainment Concept, Shivam Shukla – Most Admired Principal & Educationist In Fatehpur, Rakesh Kumar – Most Promising Pharmacist & Teacher In UP, Samaresh Shah, Founder Director, White Canvas India – Leading Business & Marketing Advisory For Educational Institutions!, Dr. Zuleika Homavazir – India's Eminent Educationist & Management Professor, D.M.Arvind Mallik – India's Outstanding Educationist & Pioneer Of Virtual Education In Management Studies, Sudhanshu S.Gonge – Best Educationist & Researcher In Pune, Aditya Singh – Best English Language Trainer In Bihar, IVS School Of Design – Best Interior Design Institute In India