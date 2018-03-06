This year, Zippo attempted something huge: the creation of a 17,500 square meter painting in partnership with world-renowned street artist, Ben Eine. The mural is the centrepiece of a wider integrated marketing campaign, celebrating art in all its forms.



The partnership captured the interest of millions and was centred around an engaging video content series entitled Ben Eine x Zippo: An Unconventional Canvas. Featuring a teaser clip, the hero video and a behind-the-scenes ‘Meet Ben Eine’ interview, the video series revealed the hard work, skill and ingenuity which went into creating the 17,500 square meter painting – only entirely viewable from high in the sky via drones.



The footage captivated consumers, generating around 10.6 million online video views across all platforms, alongside more than 11.4 million social impressions. The campaign earns the title of becoming one of Zippo’s most successful marketing campaigns to date, following the success of Zippo Flame Art in 2017.



With the artwork itself serving as a stark reminder of the transient nature of street art, as part of the integrated campaign, Ben Eine brought his unique artistic talent to a new limited edition Ben Eine x Zippo windproof lighter. Featuring the ‘CREATE’ artwork, the design allows the project to live on, providing the artist with a permanent canvas still backed by its lifetime guarantee. The popular design has already sold out in the USA.

Leading media outlets across the globe including London Evening Standard, Grazia France, Cosmopolitan, GQ, Esquire China, Bored Panda US and Huffington Post Germany, have featured the campaign. Over 420 media outlets have covered the partnership to date reaching over 1.6 billion impressions worldwide.

For 86 years Zippo has brought unmatched levels of artistic talent to the smallest of canvases – from the early years of etching and hand-painted details to today’s cutting-edge 360° MultiCut engraving process. With more than 300,000 designs created since 1932, Zippo continues to push the boundaries of design. After previously collaborating with ‘fumage’ fire artist Steven Spazuk, and now world-renowned street artist, Ben Eine, Zippo is proud to continue showcasing creative talent.



Lucas Johnson, Global Brand Manager, Zippo, said: “Zippo lighters have long served as a canvas for art. Zippo has made its mark in every aspect of culture, from movies and music to art over the last 86 years. We aim to reframe the thinking about Zippo beyond its original functionality, playing on its core iconoclastic legacy to deepen its stake as a lifestyle brand with an enduring role in popular culture. Lighter designs are ever changing and have earned us an enthusiastic collector base across the world. By capturing Ben’s most challenging work on an iconic windproof lighter, we continue to shine a light on unconventional art and celebrate creativity in all its forms.”



DeVries Global devised the global marketing campaign in partnership with Ben Eine and Global Street Art, with video production led by Tupman Brothers. A robust media relations programme led by DeVries Global supported the campaign along with a dedicated social media strategy, supported by a partnership with Jungle Creations, and its flagship channel VT.