Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp CMD and one of the captains of Indian industry, today called on young graduates to be prepared to face the challenges of the ever-evolving world.



“It is a world undergoing rapid change – the real world outside the campus is going to be very demanding and challenging that can make you lose sight of the larger picture. You will, therefore, need to be prepared. Don’t just be managers and try to manage and maintain the status quo, but be the agents of change and disruption,” he said while addressing the graduating students at the Convocation ceremony of the Institute of Management Technology in Nagpur today.



Stating that every new generation brings with it new ideas and new inventions that bring change for the humankind, he said “as a nation we should always listen to our young people – not just their ideas and feelings, but also their aspirations. This is very true for a country such as India where more than 50% of its population is below the age of 25 and more than 65% below the age of 35.”



“To be able to become the change agents, you need to be empowered to make those choices. There are millions of youngsters – in India as well as all over the world – who do not have the circumstantial wherewithal and the freedom to take their own decisions – to choose their own life. All of you are very fortunate to have been given the power to choose your own life,” he said.



“Therefore, as you embark on this promising journey of life, I urge you to pause for a little while, and thank the God Almighty and your parents – for giving you this opportunity; and your teachers for guiding you and showing you the right path. For the very same reasons, I also urge you to make these choices very carefully and with due diligence,” Munjal added.



Urging the students not be afraid of failure, he called upon them to have the “courage and motivation within you, to stand-up again and rise higher than before. But never stop learning – to continue to learn is the only way forward.”



Mr. Kamal Nath, Member of Parliament and President of IMT, Nagpur and Dr. Subhajit Bhattacharya, the Director of the Institute, were present at the Convocation function, along with other dignitaries.