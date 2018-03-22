YASH Technologies, a global leading information technology service provider and outsourcing partner, announced that it has gone live with SAP SuccessFactors to streamline its HR operations and manage its rapidly growing workforce. This marks a significant milestone in YASH’s digital transformation journey. The SAP SuccessFactors implementation initiative, internally christened as Infogram, will allow YASH to close the gap between strategy and execution, harmonize business processes, increase efficiencies, foster robust talent management and create a performance driven environment that amplifies its employee-centric culture.

“Infogram is a transformational initiative for YASH that will enable us to attract, develop, and retain talent while accelerating innovation and enhancing employee experience,” said Dharmendra Jain, CFO & Head- HR, YASH Technologies. “Our strong employee engagement practices have been the driving force in being recognized as one of the best employers by Great Place to Work® Institute. Infogram will help steer organizational performance by empowering our workforce to deliver better outcomes for our customers,” he added.

“To enhance success in this digital economy, it is now necessary to innovate HR, drive digital transformation and deliver an engaging experience for employees across the organization,” said Moushumee Basu Roy, Head of SAP SuccessFactors Sales, SAP India. “YASH Technologies is one of SAP’s longstanding partners and the adoption of SAP SuccessFactors for their own employees is a testament for our customers of how the SAP ecosystem also runs SAP’s new age technologies for driving transformation.”

Implemented over two phases by SAP SuccessFactors services team at YASH, Infogram covers Recruiting-Onboarding, Employee Central, Compensation, Succession Planning, Performance-Goals, Learning Management and Workforce Analytics-Reporting. The implementation will help YASH standardize key HR processes, enable automation, enhance operational efficiencies and self-service while significantly accelerating decision making processes.

Furthermore, as the next step in the HR digitization journey at YASH, an organization-wide collaboration platform leveraging SAP Jam is also being implemented currently.