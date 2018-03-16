Singapore based Blockchain Technology XinFin recently announced its association with KoinOK. KoinOK is proudly building the most customer-focused cryptocurrency platform in India and XinFin aims to solve a critical problem of bridging infrastructure deficit using blockchain technology. Xinfin is rated as most enterprise-friendly blockchain protocol by fortune 500 companies. As a part of this collaboration, KoinOK and XinFin are planning to airdrop over 5 million XCDE utility tokens for free as a part of their referral program with an aim to bring more Indians to participate in the blockchain revolution.

KoinOK allows its users to trade and invest in many cryptocurrencies. KoinOK has created a general and flexible blockchain infrastructure which makes it quick and easy to add new cryptocurrencies. KoinOK is always looking out for innovative currencies exhibiting great potential and follow a strict process of carefully selecting the tokens to be traded on their exchange. After Ethereum, Ripple, Neo, and Gas, XDCE will be the 5th token to be listed on KoinOK. Other equivalent exchanges like Zebpay, Koinex, and UnoCoin in India provides similar services.

XinFin had launched its utility token XDCE on Feb 5, 2018, and has recently finished its XDCE Crowd Token Contribution. XDCE token will primarily help traders to contest against other ERC20 tokens across several exchanges. XDCE is an ERC20 utility token based on a decentralized Ethereum Ecosystem which will enable global enterprises to work with XDC Protocol. It will increase the liquidity of XDC tokens to enable many business use cases. The association with KoinOK will allow Indian users to effortlessly buy, sell and trade XDCE using Indian currency INR.

KoinOK Co-founder Vivek Agarwal said, “We are proud to associate with XinFin as this will bring the first airdrop event of such magnitude in India where functional tokens are distributed for free. Till now, all airdrops by other players took place with non-functional tokens which provided no utility.”

XinFin’s Co-Founder, Peter Yeo also mentioned the recent tie-up with KoinOK as revolutionary and said, “Run by a young and dynamic team, KoinOK is one of the fastest growing digital exchanges in India. We are really excited to collaborate with KoinOK and we believe that our offerings will positively serve our users. With this partnership, our growing community that has an ever-growing demand for XinFin tokens will be able to trade without addressing drastic price changes because of volatility.”

XinFin launched its utility token XDCE on Feb 5, 2018. XDCE is an ERC20 token which will have multifold benefits for traders, private investors and institutional level partners. All the details regarding recently completed XDCE Crowd Token Contribution (ICO) can be found on their Utility Token Contribution Page: www.xinfin.io.

XinFin launched the TradeFinex platform at the Digital Asset summit organized by Asia’s largest trade and commerce bodies – Assocham (www.assocham.org) and extended the platform to over 450,000 participating enterprise members. Ramco systems (www.ramco.com), Asia’s biggest company and part of global $1 Billion conglomerates has chosen XinFin Hybrid Blockchain to deploy blockchain solutions for 500+ of its clients in Aviation, Supply Chain and HR. XinFin is already working with leading global fortune 500 clients across USA, Europe, Asia and India. It has successfully demonstrated over 10+ pilot projects in Travel, Banking, Supply Chain, Finance, Trade, and Aviation. The upcoming major global expansion includes Canada, USA, Middle East and Sri Lanka, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Recently, ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ and CEO of Bitcoin.com, Roger Ver joined XinFin team as advisors along with Mate Tokay (COO of Bitcoin.com), Jason Butcher (Co-Founder-COO – Coinpayments), David Freuden (Blockchain Advisor & Consultant) & Sydney Ifergan (CMO, Blockchain Expert from Europe).