Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Denim Group, a leading independent application security firm, today announced that Wipro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in the U.S. based company.



This partnership will bring together Wipro’s strong digital transformation and cybersecurity capabilities with Denim Group’s application security consulting, assessments and implementation services including DevSecOps and secure development training services. This, coupled with Denim Group’s flagship product ThreadFix, the premier application vulnerability correlation and resolution platform, will offer customers significant value in mitigating cybersecurity risks. ThreadFix is designed to give security practitioners the ability to understand the security posture of their applications and conduct efficient and effective remediation.



“Wipro’s investment in Denim Group reflects our continued commitment to assist our customers in simplifying digital risk management by enabling them to roll out secure software faster. It strengthens Wipro’s portfolio of digital transformation services as well as taps into services for embedding security in software development methodologies such as Agile & DevOps,” said Sheetal Mehta, Vice President & Global Head, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited.



“We are excited to use this investment to further mature the ThreadFix platform and drive growth,” said John Dickson, Principal, Denim Group. “Collaborating with Wipro will greatly increase our reach, and help fulfill our mission of building a world where technology is trusted.”