Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today unveiled its Texas Technology Center in Plano, Texas. Wipro also plans to ramp up its headcount in Texas to 2000 over the next few years from 1400 now.

The Texas Technology Center is focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies for Wipro’s clients, which include some of the nation’s most innovative companies. The new facility will primarily house Wipro’s US cyber security center, as well as serve as a hub for advanced analytics. The state-of-the-art 45,000-square feet center is designed to promote collaboration, spur creativity and enhance productivity. To begin with, this center will employ 150 people and plans are on the anvil to further increase the workforce at this facility.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and senior officials of the state’s administration visited Wipro’s Electronic City facility in Bengaluru, today.

“With more than 1,400 employees in Texas and major operations now in Plano, Dallas and Houston, Wipro is playing an important role in the Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “From investing in the future of the Texas communities to supporting us in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Wipro is a valued partner in Texas. I thank Wipro for their investments in the Lone Star State, and today’s visit to their headquarters in Bengaluru will serve to fortify our already strong partnership.”



Wipro has forged strong relationships with local universities as part of its effort to attract and recruit the best of the next generation talent. Over the past year, Wipro has recruited 120 graduates from local universities, including the University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas), University of Houston, Rice University, and University of North Texas (UNT). Prior to working on client projects, these new recruits are put through a rigorous three-month-long technology boot camp where they are trained on leading-edge technologies.



In addition to the newly-launched Texas Technology Center in Plano, Wipro has major operations in Dallas and Houston, in Texas. The company has a 26,000-square feet facility in Houston, which primarily serves as a hub to drive digital business transformation for its clients from the energy sector. Wipro also plans to develop a digital pod at its Houston facility, where its clients can leverage design thinking to foster innovation.



Wipro is a strong believer in creating value in the regional ecosystems where it operates in through business innovation, local job creation and community development.



In March 2017, the company expanded the Wipro Science Education Fellowship (SEF) program to Texas, in collaboration with the University of North Texas at Dallas. Through the SEF program, Wipro has pledged $1.1 million to train K-12 educators for excellence in STEM disciplines, to help enhance student learning, in Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area public schools.



Besides working with educators, Wipro is collaborating with First Book, a nationwide non-profit organization with the goal to supply books to low-income schools and underprivileged students across the country. In the past year, Wipro and First Book distributed over 60,000 books to Dallas area schools as well as schools located in the Houston region that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Wipro also partnered with the Rebuild Texas Fund set up by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation to help in the recovery and rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Harvey.



In 2017, Wipro was recognized by the Texas Economic Development Corporation with the “Elevate Texas” award for its contribution towards driving growth in the Lone Star State.



Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited said, “Our technology center in Plano is the latest milestone in our growing operations in Texas, and is testament to the local talent pool and the robust support offered by the state to the technology sector. As a company with a sizeable presence in the state and a deep relationship with the local community, we are committed to delivering best-in-class services to our clients, hiring locally and contributing to STEM education to create a better future for all.”



During the past decade, Wipro has invested over USD 2 billion in the United States. Wipro has over 40 facilities across 23 states in the U.S. The company has been focused on creating jobs in the U.S. underscoring its strategy to build a deep reservoir of local talent based out of centers close to its clients. Wipro employs over 13,000 in the U.S., with over 55% being U.S. locals.