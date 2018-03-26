Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced an expanded global relationship with Adobe to create, build and run digital marketing solutions and campaigns for their clients, across the globe. As a part of this alliance, Wipro will embed Adobe’s design and prototyping software, Adobe XD CC, the all-in-one UX/UI solution for designing and prototyping mobile apps and websites, into its Digital Experience Platform.



Together, Wipro and Adobe are helping global brands in their digital transformation journey to meet rapidly evolving consumer expectations. Leveraging Wipro’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams are able to design, iterate, execute and optimize marketing campaigns across geographies, more efficiently and faster than ever before. Wipro, through its acquisitions of Designit, a global strategic design firm specializing in designing transformative product-service experiences and Cooper, a design and business strategy consultancy, has been investing in building world class strategic design capability. The company has a network of 17 digital pods across the world to facilitate collaboration and co-creation of digital solutions with customers.



Hiral Chandrana, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Application Services, Wipro Limited said, “As two market leaders, powering their clients’ digital initiatives, Wipro is happy to deepen its relationship with Adobe. Through this partnership, we aim to offer more effective and robust digital solutions to our joint customers, globally. Our Digital Experience Platform used in tandem with Adobe XD is a significant advancement in the digital experience solutions space.”



Bryan Lamkin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media, Adobe said, “Consumers expect a consistent and immersive experience across digital touchpoints. Adobe XD enables the Digital Experience Platform from Wipro, to provide a highly agile and scalable solution for building digital experiences with high velocity. Strengthening Adobe and Wipro’s collaboration is a win-win for global brands looking for world-class digital solutions.”



Adobe XD is the end-to-end, cross-platform solution for designing, prototyping, and sharing user experiences for websites, mobile apps, and more. Wipro’s DXP will leverage Adobe XD, to deliver interactive experiences across multiple channels for customers.