Verka the flagship brand of MILKFED, Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation is exhibiting its product range at the Three-day annual Krishi Unnati Mela which commenced on Friday at Pusa campus here.



Honorable Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi attended the Mela which is aimed at creating awareness about the latest technological developments in the agriculture sector among farmers; Union Agriculture Minister Sh Radha Mohan Singh was also present along with other distinguished guests. Modi ji also launched the 'Jaivik Kheti' portal and laid foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendra.



Currently, MILKFED Punjab has around 7000 village milk producers’ cooperative societies with over 4, 00,000 members. These village level cooperatives work under 11 district milk produces union with 10 milk plants having a consolidated milk handling capacity of around 19,75,000 liters per day.



“Verka has come a long way since inception and we are aiming to touch the pinnacle of success in coming years. From giving the best quality products to the consumers and the best remunerations to our dairy farmers we believe in striking a balance between all are patrons. Krishi Unnati Mela gives us a wonderful opportunity to expand our customer base and to showcase our products.” said Mr HS Grewal, AMD MILKFED



Verka is the most loved and leading dairy brand in the region. Changing with the times and public needs, Verka has undergone a total makeover, expanding its product line from basic products milk and ghee to as many as 15 items now to match the palate of consumers. It is not only the need of times but the processing of fast perishable milk into products with larger shelf life viz curd, lassi, pasteurized tetra packed milk, table butter, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, cheese, paneer, ice creams, kheer, sweets, flavored milk, shakes and many other products to match the needs as well as match the peer strengths. Recent product launches include jeera raita, shahi dahi, jal jeera, neembu paani, etc to satiate the taste buds of consumers.



Verka stall is exhibiting all the new products.