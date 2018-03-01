Vector Consulting Group, the largest and fastest growing management consulting company in the space of Theory of Constraints (TOC) in India, has recruited from premier institutes like XLRI, IIMs and ISB in the recently concluded placement season for 2018.



The company has recruited 10 candidates from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC), Xavier School of Management (XLRI), and Indian School of Business (ISB) campuses. With the new addition, the team size of Vector will be 100 consultants.



Mr. Puneet Kulraj, Founding Director, Vector Consulting Group, said, “The consulting industry recruits not just to expand the team but also to replenish the ever diminishing team on account of extremely high attrition rate. With lowest attrition rate of less than one percent, Vector recruits only to expand and grow. Our stress-free and happy workplace has allowed us to stand out in the industry.”