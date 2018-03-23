Vakrangee Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary company “Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited” (“VLPL”) has entered an alliance with Blue Dart Express Limited to offer last mile courier and logistics services on a PAN India basis.



As per the arrangement with Blue Dart, VLPL through Vakrangee Kendras will offer courier pick-up and delivery services to the citizens – more affordable, reliably & efficiently. In the first phase, VLPL in collaboration with Blue Dart plans to roll out last mile delivery services across selected locations in Maharashtra, which will further be extended to cover the entire network of Vakrangee Kendras across the country. This association will allow Blue Dart to extend their reach to un-served and under-served areas through Vakrangee Kendras. Parallelly, this alliance will benefit Vakrangee Limited by further expanding their bouquet of services for citizens.



Shailendra Jindal, CEO, Vakangee Logistics, said, “This strategic partnership is a game changer for the e-commerce industry in India that is struggling for delivery of goods to the large rural population of India. Blue Dart is a well-known brand and this tie-up is very important to us as we scale up our logistic services to provide courier booking and last mile delivery services to citizens across the country. This tie-up will also open up additional sources of revenue to our franchisees. Vakrangee Ltd. promises to give every Indian, their rightful access to a wide range of modern-day products and services.”



Anil Khanna, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Limited, commented, “At Blue Dart our vision is to establish continuing excellence in delivery capabilities focused on the individual customer and this partnership with Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited enables us to expand our reach to the hitherto unserved and underserved areas across the country. We have evolved an infrastructure unique in the country today to provide express delivery services through our exceptional people, processes and superior technology. The 44000 plus Vakrangee Kendras will further expand our reach and delivery capabilities that could give new dimensions to the e-commerce logistics.”



Vakrangee is a technology-driven company, focusing on creating India's largest network of last mile retail points-of-sale. The company’s aim is to potentially enable every Indian to seamlessly benefit from financial inclusion, social inclusion, digital India, skill development, employment, government programs and a wider access to basic goods and services. It is the third largest franchisee network globally with more than 44000 Vakrangee Kendras in more than 17 states. The company endeavours to bridge the financial inclusion gap between developed urban India and under-developed rural India through Vakrangee Kendras.



Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier courier, is an integrated express package distribution company. Its extensive domestic network covers over 35000 locations, and services in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide through their group company DHL, the premier global brand name in express distribution services.