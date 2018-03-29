CG Corp Global, one of the leading FMCG companies in India and a transnational conglomerate, today announced the launch of its much awaited Greentech Mega Food Park in Roopangarh Village, Ajmer Dist, Rajasthan.



The food park was inaugurated by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, along with Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, CG Corp Global Chairman Dr. Binod K Chaudhary, Young entrepreneur and Executive Director of CG Corp Global Mr Varun Chaudhary, Mr. I C Agarwal (Chairman Greentech Mega Food Park), cabinet ministers from Rajasthan government, other dignitaries and investors.



“The real beneficiaries will be the farmers and the agriculturalists, which can now look at better support systems to bring their product to the market and get concomitant benefits. We are committed to the success of the Food Park in order to benefit and connect the farmer to the market and make him the true owner of his output and to use it for maximum returns.”



“We are committed to bring a new revolution and holistic change in agriculture sector across India and assessing the opportunities and recently signed a memorandum of interest with UP government to invest 200 crore in UP Investors Summit,” said Mr. Varun Chaudhary, the youngest scion of CG Corp global and MD of Food park.



This state-of-the-art mega food park is spread across 85 acres and located centrally in Roopangarh village of Kishangarh Block, District Ajmer, Rajasthan. It is the first-of-its-kind facility to be set up in Rajasthan, approved under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. This project has been developed and promoted by CG Corp Global, the Nepal-based Billion Dollar transnational conglomerate which is under the aegis of the Chaudhary Group, led by Philanthropist Mr Binod Chaudhary.



This Food Park aims to provide integrated farm-to-fork processing facilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure, an enabling industrial environment, latest technology and research for food processing and value addition to enterprises engaged in the food processing industry. The Mega Food Park will provide an institutional mechanism to establish an integrated supply chain from farm to retail. With Collection Centres near the farmers, four Primary Processing Centres (PPC’s) spread across various parts of Rajasthan, the Mega Food Park will ensure farmer produce and harvest get fair prices and market linkages through the specialist processing industries at the Park.



Through this ambitious project, Mr. Chaudhary has drafted a vision to align with Make in India project, revolutionise the Agri sector in the state and aspire to nurture the entrepreneurship in farmers along with generating more than 10000 direct & indirect employment opportunities.