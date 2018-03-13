Turkish Airlines, a global leader in civil aviation, brought its ever-growing Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup to the Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai and to Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, India on March 9th and March 10th 2018 respectively.



Flying to 121 countries through more than 300 destinations worldwide, the airline prides itself on its award-winning Business Class service and its commitment to the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, which has more than 8,000 invited guests competing in more than 100 tournaments around the world, together with many other innovative and distinguished services, performed for offering its passengers an unparalleled flight experience.



Turkish Airlines is firmly committed to the aspirational vision of sporting competition and trusts in its ability to unite people around the values of sportsmanship through friendly competition.



That support extends from football, basketball, rugby and golf at all levels and the amateur series is a fine example of this from the carrier, which offers a multiple award-winning Business Class service and allows guests to take clubs for free.



The Mumbai event was well supported by the local business community and Atul Laul (President, Reliance), S Rengarajan (MD & CEO, IL&FS Securities), Harish Daswani (MD, Charagh Din), Pradeep Shah (MD, Manugraph India Ltd) were among the competitors at Willingdon Sports Club. In the playing field were other famous participants like Kolkata Knight Riders CEO & MD Venky Mysore along with Co-owner Jai Mehta, Former India Cricketer Ajit Agarkar and Musician Raghav Sachar who added a touch of glamour to the event which was played in a friendly atmosphere and the camaraderie.



The New Delhi leg was also well attended and saw participation from over ninety corporates like, Brig. HS Kaura (Senior VP, National Administration, KPMG), Anmol Puri (Director, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP), Manoj Sharan (CEO, Cushman & Wakefield), Anurag Gupta (Vice President, American Express) amongst others.



With this year’s tournament which is backed by The Financial Times, National, Titanic Hotels and clothing partner Ruck & Maul, t he winners of the qualifiers progress to the Grand Finals in Antalya in November, when they have the chance to secure a place in the Turkish Airlines Open pro-am, will fly Business Class in Turkish Airlines and stay at the five-star Titanic Golf Deluxe Hotel.



Mumbai Winners

Anuj Thapar (Director, Aspher Foods Pvt Ltd ) will represent Mumbai there after winning the competition with 47 points, while Anand Menon (CEO, EAL Consulting India ) was runner-up, and Satish Gupta (Director, Atrac Engineering co. LLC ) was third. The Nearest the Pin competition on the 12th hole was won by Rahul Sood for the men and Brinda Shah for the women. Akshay Kilachand won the best gross score with three over par 68.



New Delhi Winners

Siddharth Jain (Managing Director, Turner International India Pvt Ltd) will represent New Delhi there after winning the competition with 43 points, while Rajeev Mittal (Vice President, Oracle) was runner-up, and Punit Beriwala (Managing Director, Vipul TechSquare) was third. The Nearest the Pin competition on the 17th hole was won by R.S. Rawal. Siddharth Jain won the best gross score with three over par 77.

Congratulating the winners, Mr. Ibrahim Hakki Guntay, General Manager West and South India and Mr. Ozer Guler, General Manager, North & East India, said “We would like to thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup a huge success. Once again, it was a fantastic tournament in the TAWGC series and congratulations to our winners. We wish them the best of luck in Antalya.”