Turkish Airlines, a global leader in civil aviation, brought its ever-growing Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup to the Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai and to Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, India on March 9th and March 10th 2018 respectively.
Anuj Thapar (Director, Aspher Foods Pvt Ltd ) will represent Mumbai there after winning the competition with 47 points, while Anand Menon (CEO, EAL Consulting India ) was runner-up, and Satish Gupta (Director, Atrac Engineering co. LLC ) was third. The Nearest the Pin competition on the 12th hole was won by Rahul Sood for the men and Brinda Shah for the women. Akshay Kilachand won the best gross score with three over par 68.
Siddharth Jain (Managing Director, Turner International India Pvt Ltd) will represent New Delhi there after winning the competition with 43 points, while Rajeev Mittal (Vice President, Oracle) was runner-up, and Punit Beriwala (Managing Director, Vipul TechSquare) was third. The Nearest the Pin competition on the 17th hole was won by R.S. Rawal. Siddharth Jain won the best gross score with three over par 77.
Congratulating the winners, Mr. Ibrahim Hakki Guntay, General Manager West and South India and Mr. Ozer Guler, General Manager, North & East India, said “We would like to thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup a huge success. Once again, it was a fantastic tournament in the TAWGC series and congratulations to our winners. We wish them the best of luck in Antalya.”
Jinu Joy, Weber Shandwick, ,+91-8742949849 , [email protected]
Sakir Özkan Torunlar, Ambassador of the republic of Turkey to India and Mr. Ozer Guler, General Manager, North and East India, Turkish Airlines felicitates Mr. Siddharth Jain, Managing DIrector,Turner International India Pvt Ltd – Winner of The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup 2018, Delhi
Mr. Ibrahim Hakki Guntay ,General Manager, West & South India, Turkish Airlines felicitates Mr. Ajay Thapar (Director , Aspher Foods Pvt Ltd ) – The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup 2018, Mumbai winner
