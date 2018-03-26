Turkish Airlines, a global leader in civil aviation, today brought together over 8 passenger agencies and 24 players for their annual Bowling Tournament in Mumbai. The tournament is an effort to use sports as a communication tool to develop team dynamics and celebrate the spirit of partnership and healthy competition.



Turkish Airlines has been conducting this tournament since 2012 across 51 countries and 102 destinations globally. In India, this is the sixth year of the tournament but is the first ever edition to be held in Mumbai. In addition to Turkish Airlines’ passenger agencies in India, over 1000 agencies and 3000 players from all around the world will participate in the tournament.



Speaking about the response for the tournament, winners, Mr. Ibrahim Hakki Guntay, General Manager West and South India said, “I would like to thank all of our travel agency partners who made Turkish Airlines Bowling 2018 a huge success in Mumbai. Learning about team members and understanding team dynamics in an engaging and fun manner can go a long way in improving productivity and building relationships beyond work.”



This year’s Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament saw participation from top travel agencies like American Express Global Business Travel, Cox & Kings Limited, Yatra Online Pvt Ltd, Akbar Travels, BCD Travel India Pvt Ltd, Bluestar Air Travel, Kesari Tours, Riya Travel & Tours India Pvt Ltd etc. in full strength and made it a roaring success.



The team from American Express Global Business Travel – Team GBT won the tournament with a score of 593 and will stand a chance to represent India in the Turkish Airlines Bowling Grand Finale to be held in Istanbul. The Champion of the Grand Finale will win a flight ticket and a vacation in Antalya.