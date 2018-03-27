At the young age of just 25, Trishneet Arora makes his way to the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2018 list.

At 23, a youth from urban India would be expected to be in the final year of his professional degree course and vying for campus placements. But TrishneetArora has much bigger dreams. A school dropout, Arora is now a cyber security expert, an author and the Founder and CEO of TAC Security – a Cyber-Security company. The India-based company performs Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing for corporates identifying weaknesses in their cyber security. He has received funding from angel investor Vijay Kedia and support from former VP of IBM, William May. In 2017, Arora was listed among the 50 Most Influential Young Indians by GQ Magazine, while August 25, 2017 was proclaimed "Trishneet Arora Day", by the Mayor of Santa Fe, New Mexico. By being honored in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2018 (Enterprise Technology category) he has achieved another big milestone.

For the third year in a row, Forbes' annual list is packed with innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better. Young and successful, the millennial on the 30 Under 30 Asia list – joined this year by a record number of Gen Z – are taking more risks than ever and tackling issues that matter to their generation.

The list features 300 entries – 30 in ten categories have been picked from more than 2,000 nominations with the help of an A-list judging panel who are highly respected in their fields.

The lineup of judges at Forbes included S.D. Shibulal of Infosys as well as prominent YatSiu, CEO, Outblaze, Michael Du, MD, China Renaissance to choose the finalists in the Enterprise Technology category.

Actress Katherine Langford, Singer Shila Amzah, Actress Emily Browning, Football Player Brandon Ellis, Badminton Player PV Sindhu and among others are part of Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list for 2018.