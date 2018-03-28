Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning are accelerating business productivity significantly.

Industry experts discuss the ways and means Artificial Intelligence is being used in different industries successfully at Times AI Hub recent event.

After successfully hosting Artificial Intelligence-focussed events at the prestigious IIT Delhi and IIIT Okhla, Times AI Hub recently organised it’s third Artificial Intelligence Conclave at IISc Bengaluru.

The one-day conclave, which was supported by ASSOCHAM and NASSCOM Center of Excellence, was powered by NVIDIA. Times AI Hub is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) focussed virtual platform that connects the industry thinkers, practitioners, companies and influencers, and keeps hosting events to formalise dialogues in the AI domain



With this conclave, the recently formed AI Hub’s Bengaluru chapter intended to bring together all industry leaders on a common platform to share knowledge and interact. The conclave witnessed exhaustive discussions on practical implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning for enterprises and organisations, and the solutions which enhance business productivity.



With a gathering of about 250+ participants from companies like, Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz, Bangalore International Airport, IBM, NPCI, Deloitte Consulting, Genpact, Columbia Asia, and HCL Technologies, this event was a huge success. Some of the eminent speakers included Sundara Nagalingam, Head of Deep Learning at NVIDIA India who shared his learnings on the topic AI in the physical world: Practical applications of Machine Learning. Other speakers included Dr. Pratibha Moogi, Part Head, Media Analytics & Recognition at Samsung Electronics, Dr. Manish Gupta, Director Machine Learning & Data Science – American Express, Dhaval Doshi, Founder – Smarthome NX, Sandeep Chanda, AVP Technology at Neudesic, Dr. Praphul Chandra, Founder Koinearth, Amit Singh, Director IoT at Cognizant Technology Solutions and Avi Patchava, VP, Data Strategy at Inmobi.



The event’s keynote was delivered by Ramit Sharma, Inspector General Police of Allahabad Range, who presented fascinating insights on Predictive Analysis, Crowd Management and Service Delivery using AI: Current Trends and Future Prospects. Incidentally, he is instrumental in developing an AI-based software known as agent-based modelling. With this, the Allahabad Range Police manage crowd behaviour more strategically, and this came in handy during the recent Kumbh Mela.



The enthralling talk sessions upraised the audience about how AI and Machine Learning technologies are fast turning into tools for predictive policing. The panel discussion led by the moderator Dhaval Doshi was centered around the topic Artificial Intelligence 2018 & Beyond. It decoded the key reasons on how Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things & Machine Learning are becoming integral to every industry and business. The panellists also presented case studies based on their experiences in their respective industry verticals, which was highly applauded by the audience.



Expressing his happiness at the event turnout, Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs & TechGig, said that new technologies will be an indispensable part of future work sphere and its right time to adopt this learning curve. “The future of work is tech-driven. At TimesJobs, we have been cautiously leading this dialogues through the Times AI Hub mantle. It’s heartening to see so many leading companies, thinkers and leaders discuss this avenue passionately. The case studies presented here were phenomenal and these were my favourite part of the discussion,” he said.