Its summertime and what better than to sit back and relax with a bottle of goodness of Café Coffee Day’s rich and flavourful new Chill Shakes! With this new launch, Café Coffee Day brings to milkshake lovers bottle full of fun and goodness with a lip smacking blend of milk and hints of fruit and chocolate. This new launch gets even better as you get to choose from its exciting range of Chill Shakes and then double the fun with another Chill Shake completely free with the irresistible Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) offer! With the exciting BOGO offer, youngsters will get to slurp on the best in quality milkshakes at a steal which will keep them coming back for more. This offer is available on Chill Shakes at Café Coffee Day outlets across India.



India’s love for milkshakes is legendary. Now with the new Chill Shakes, youth in India can enjoy an absolutely cool and fun way of drinking this much loved beverage out-of-home. Café Coffee Day’s Chill Shakes are available in four delicious flavours. Kesari Delight milkshake will make you relish the creamy lavishness of almonds and saffron flavour. Alphonso Mango milkshake is for those who look for a reason to have mango in every form and love when mango merges with the goodness of milk. You can discover the delight in every sip with this divine, sumptuous mango treat! Cocoa Cookie milkshake has everything you need to chill out with crunchy cookies and dark hints of chocolate. The fourth is the Classic Strawberry milkshake, as the name suggests, it is a true classic – one that feels soft, smooth and every bit slurp-worthy! The BOGO offer will ensure that you have no problem picking between these delicious flavors.



Speaking on Chill Shakes and the exciting BOGO offer, Venu Madhav, CEO, Café Coffee Day said, " With Chill Shakes we bring another reason to delight our customers with the goodness of milk in flavours they love. With options like Kesar, Chocolate, Strawberry and Mango, there is something for every milkshake lover in town. Moreover, it’s tough picking between such four amazing flavours. Our Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) offer will easily help our young patrons pick two of our Chill Shakes range instead of one and share it with their friends too and double the fun."



The Chill Shakes are served in attractive, reusable glass bottles, making them an eco-friendly alternative to throw away bottles. They are available in 300 ml bottles and priced start at Rs. 96 plus applicable taxes. This rich, cool and creamy bottle of happiness with the incredible BOGO offer is undoubtedly the best solution for youth to beat the heat this summer and make Café Coffee Day their number one destination for the perfect milkshake.



So reward yourself with the magic of Chill Shakes at your nearest Café Coffee Day.