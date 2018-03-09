Arya Group of Colleges, Jaipur in association with WBR Corp, and has recently organized a splendid mega event “The Most Enterprising Brands & Leaders of Asia”. The main motive of organizing “The Most Enterprising Brands & Leaders of Asia” is to recognize the topmost personalities from different industries at a single platform. The magnificent ceremony helped attendees improve their networking in different sectors of the Industry.

Dr. Arvind Agarwal, MBBS, MD (USA), a Medico Engineer currently President Arya Group of Colleges and Dr. Puja Agarwal, Group Director – Arya Group of Colleges felicitated the winners. ‘The Most Enterprising Brands & Leaders of Asia’ was a glorious event which was attended by celebrities and visionary leaders of Asia who are well-known all across the world.

“The Most Enterprising Brands & Leaders of Asia” was organized on February 28, 2018 at Ramada Palm Grover Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Leaders and brands were honored from the industry for their contribution in accelerating the growth of India in different sectors.

The winners of this prestigious award included: Ms. Priya Dutt (Chairman, Nargis Dutt Cancer Foundation), Mr. Yadupati Singhania (Group Chairman, JK Group), Mr. Sivanesan R (Head of Quality, Ashok LeyLand Limited), Ms. Anisha Singh (Co-Founder – Mydala), Ms. Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Celebrity Entrepreneur), Mr. Kunal Kapoor (Celebrity Entrepreneur & Co-Founder Ketto), Mr. Sreekumar Pillai (Head of Technology, Larsen & Toubro), Mr. Nachiket Pantvaidya (CEO – ALT Digital), Ms. Neetu Bhatia (Founder & CEO – Kyazoonga), Mr. Varun Sheth (Co-Founder Ketto), Ms. Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (Social Activist), Mr. Raghunath Medge (President, Dabbawala Association), Ms. Nisha Narayanan (COO RED FM), Mr. Siddharth Gupta (CEO – Hicks Thermometer (I) Ltd.), Mr. Kunal Kapur (Celebrity Chef & Restaurateur), Mr. Vikas Gupta (Producer & Actor & CEO Lost Boy Productions), Mr. Rohan Bopanna (Tennis), Mr. Terence Lewis (Celebrity Choreographer), Ms. Sugandha Mishra (Actor), Mr. Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder & CEO, Inshorts Medialabs Private Limited) etc.

The more you praise and celebrate your achievements, the more you will get motivated to perform better, said Dr. Agarwal, President Arya Group of Colleges.

WBR Corp has successfully executed gala events with leading personalities and corporates from across the nation. The Most Enterprising Brands & Leaders of Asia was indeed a great networking platform that helped different sectors of the industry to merge together to improve their business connections.