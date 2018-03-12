The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) is pleased to announce that it has collaborated with Amazon India in respect of the IPRS music publishing repertoire for Amazon Prime Music in India (for Musical & Literary Works).



Amazon India’s recently launched ad free music streaming service, Amazon Prime Music, will receive access to the IPRS repertoire of more than a million of works/titles spread across multiple languages, eras and genres of Indian music.



IPRS which was granted registration as a Copyright Society by the Government of India in November 2017 under the Copyright Act, 1957 represents more than 4000 Indian Authors, Composers and major Music Publishers which include Saregama, Times Music, Sony, Aditya, Tips Music and Venus. IPRS administers lyrics and musical works as an assignee of its members in respect of communication to the public and mechanical rights in lyrics and musical works. As a Copyright Society, IPRS is also authorised to collect royalty on behalf of its author and music composer members.



Mr. Javed Akhtar the Chairman of IPRS said, “The IPRS arrangement with Amazon India heralds a new era for IPRS and the music community in the country. With a strongly united IPRS, Indian lyricists and music composers can finally now start to reap the benefits of the historic changes to the Copyright law in India along with our music publisher members. IPRS looks forward to similar collaborative & positive relationships with platforms in India and is committed to transparent and ethical functioning”.



Mr. Sahas Malhotra, Director Amazon Music, India said, “We are happy to collaborate with IPRS and keen to strengthen our ties with all important stakeholders in the Indian music industry. We will continue to offer a transformative music listening experience to our customers with the ad free Amazon Prime Music offering that comes at no additional cost to Prime members in India”.



Mr. Rakesh Nigam CEO of IPRS said, “Working with Amazon Music in India signifies that the newly restructured IPRS can achieve much more for its members by actively and transparently partnering with entities like Amazon”.