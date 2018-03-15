The Red Pen announced that it has been appointed to provide in-house university counselling services for The British School Caracas (TBSC) in Venezuela.

Yasir Patel, head of The British School Caracas was referred to The Red Pen by former colleagues at an international school in Mumbai, where the company has been contracted to provide university counselling. “We want to provide robust counselling services to our community and this partnership has excited all involved,” he said. “We will now have a dedicated expert and access to specialists who can advise students on admissions to US colleges and other global institutions.”

Leveraging technology, The Red Pen will provide remote support to streamline the university application process, drive the development of a world-class school profile, manage students’ applications and provide guidance on other resources for enrichment and college prep. Beyond application-related activities, The Red Pen will bring the college admission perspective to curriculum development, suggest resources for continuous learning and networking, help the school engage with admissions representatives from international universities and represent TBSC at relevant education conferences.

“We understand The British School Caracas’s commitment to providing students an outstanding international education and look forward to helping them achieve their mission of enabling students to reach their potential,” said Kavita Mehta CEO & Co-Founder, The Red Pen. “We aim to build a counselling department that is flexible, student-centered and cognizant of the global education landscape.”