'Technip India Limited' has been declared as the Winner of Special Commendation for ‘Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility’ for the year 2017, by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.



‘Seed of Hope’ program launched in 2015 is a unique model engaging employees in sustainable development initiatives undertaken by TechnipFMC in India. The model allows employees to propose CSR projects and after necessary due diligence, the project gets implemented by the Company. In this way, employees feel empowered and responsible to do their bit towards society.



TechnipFMC in India has implemented noteworthy projects in partnership with various NGOs to promote:

Education and Skill Development

Healthcare facility for underprivileged

Clean energy

Sanitation facility to promote Swachh Bharat

Disaster Response program

On receiving the certificate presented by Institute Of Directors (IOD) during its 12th International Conference on CSR held in Bangalore, Swayantani Ghosh, Technip India Communications & CSR Head stated, “We are honored to receive the award for our commendable efforts to sponsor education for orphaned students, install solar panels, launch mobile healthcare units, build toilets in rural and remote areas, drive plantation programs and enhance employability through skill development centers. We are committed to bringing about economical, social and environmental sustainable development of society through our diversified CSR program, ‘Seed of Hope’.”



Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute Of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are now regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide.