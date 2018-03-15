TechnipFMC
'Technip India Limited' has been declared as the Winner of Special Commendation for ‘Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility’ for the year 2017, by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.
On receiving the certificate presented by Institute Of Directors (IOD) during its 12th International Conference on CSR held in Bangalore, Swayantani Ghosh, Technip India Communications & CSR Head stated, “We are honored to receive the award for our commendable efforts to sponsor education for orphaned students, install solar panels, launch mobile healthcare units, build toilets in rural and remote areas, drive plantation programs and enhance employability through skill development centers. We are committed to bringing about economical, social and environmental sustainable development of society through our diversified CSR program, ‘Seed of Hope’.”
Swayantani Ghosh, Communication, CSR & SD Head Technip India, ,+91 (22) 67002019 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : Receiving Golden Peacock Special Commendation Award 2017 for ‘Seed of Hope’ TechnipFMC India CSR program
