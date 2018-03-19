Timely completion and handover of a project – a 16 storey commercial building made to global standards in 18 months – while ensuring the highest level of quality. This is how Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & MD – Hiranandani Group, described TCS Olympus Centre, which is situated in Hiranandani Estate, Thane, on the day it was inaugurated. Spanning over 14.5 acres and comprising 2 million square feet of space, the commercial structure, TCS Olympus Centre, scored another accolade: it was awarded the ‘Best Commercial Project of 2016-17’ at the 32nd National Real Estate Annual Awards by Accommodation Times in Mumbai on 14 March 2018.



Murari Chaturvedi, Editor in Chief, Accommodation Times presented the Award to Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. A visibly elated Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, after accepting the award, said the project was a landmark in commercial real estate in India. “India’s software giant Tata Consultancy Services signed a deal of ‘built to suit’ commercial office space in the up-market Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Delivering this much awaited commercial building in the record time of 18 months stands testimony to Hiranandani’s commitment to timely delivery with uncompromised quality. Also, following global best practices, it is not just about Glass and Chrome – developed as a Green campus, it leverages Rainwater Harvesting and a Sewage Treatment Plant, with eco-friendly, low-emission systems and fixtures,” he added.



TCS Olympus Centre is a state of art technology centre and can accommodate more than 30,000 employees. Beyond winning awards, the project will create further employment opportunities. Describing the project as a ‘new next-gen workplace’, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani said the state of the art facility provided a contemporary and holistic work culture. “The relocation of corporate offices spread over different locations in Mumbai city and suburbs to Thane’s Ghodbunder Road reflects on the increasing attractiveness of its commercial real estate. Excellent connectivity through road and rail corridors in the Mumbai Region makes Thane ideal for corporates to follow the TCS lead, to relocate and expand in Thane,” he pointed out.



The award winning project, said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, also shifts the spotlight on Thane as a residential destination for those who work in the fast-growing IT and ITeS sectors. Home seekers opting for a home in Thane, in locations close to their workspaces, will experience the ‘walk to work and walk back home’ option multiplied with well-developed infrastructure, he added. “While it is a pleasure to have the project get this award, completion of this commercial building within a record time-frame encapsulates our efforts, with the right synergy between various teams – be it Architecture, Engineering or Contracts – each has shown exemplary spirit in creating and delivering TCS Olympus Centre, a commercial tower, fully functional with no compromises on the structural stability or safety aspects,” he concluded.



Dr Niranjan Hiranandani is Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group. He is President (Nation), National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), which works under the aegis of Ministry of Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India.