Today, in 21st century, women in India are taking lead, breaking age-old barriers, embracing new challenges and owning up experiences and possessions that were always considered to be a part of the male bastion. One of the essential constituents that make a modern woman a symbol of strength, versatility and independence is being financially independent. To empower the independence of Indian women, Tata Value Homes – a 100 % subsidiary of Tata Housing launched ‘A Home for Her Campaign’ that presents a dream offer for women on the special occasion of International Women’s Day.



Tata Value Homes in its special scheme is encouraging women to own their dream home by booking it only at Re. 1. Additionally, the consumers are free to choose from offers such as No GST on ready to move in home, No registration and stamp duty charges, Tanishq vouchers worth Rs. 1.3L The scheme is applicable for a very limited period from 6th March to 11th March 2018.



As the foremost provider of homes under affordable housing segment, Tata Value Homes offers this convenience to encourage women to take charge of their financial independence. The offer is available across various properties of Tata Value Homes such as New Haven Compact, Ahmedabad; Shubha Griha Ahmedabad; New Haven Boisar I & II; La Montana, Talegaon; New Haven Bengaluru, Santorini, Chennai; New Haven Ribbon Walk Chennai and New Haven, Bahadurgarh.