Subway® India has introduced a new version of its flagship Sub of the Day (SOTD) value offer. Now, the guests at Subway® would have an opportunity to relish their favourite SOTD sandwiches at an attractive price twice a week.

Sanjiv Pandey, Marketing Manager, Subway South Asia said, “Sub of the Day is a very popular and well-liked value offer. Choice of a veg and a non-veg sandwich adds to the appeal. What’s more, a special treat awaits our guests every Sunday till April-end with a limited time offer on two premium subs, namely, Chicken Peri-Peri and Spicy Mixed Beans.”

Communication around this program is built around the insight that people love to repeat their favourite things frequently. And that extends across all facets of their lives. A very interesting TVC #RepEat (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bZqxWZxIjA) captures the insight in a fun manner.

The promotion is being supported with an integrated marketing campaign consisting of above-the-line TVC, Digital and Social media, Print, Radio, Mobile, Out of Home Billboards.

As an increasing number of Indians are opting to eat-out, providing them great eating options remains as crucial as offering them great value for money. The wide-ranging Subway® menu ensures that guests have plenty of options to choose from, both in vegetarian and non-vegetarian categories. “Fifty percent of our menu caters to vegetarian-only guests. The same has been kept in mind while designing the construct of the new Sub of the Day product mix,” added Pandey.

As the world’s largest sandwich restaurant chain, SUBWAY® remains a favourite with guests seeking fresh, healthy food which is customised as per their liking. The brand currently has 625-plus restaurants operating in more than 70 Indian cities.