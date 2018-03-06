Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced the renewal and expansion of its relationship with Microsoft to power live and in-season sports data, including access to STATS Widgets.

With the partnership extension, STATS will continue to provide Microsoft with coverage across North American and international sports. In addition, STATS will now provide STATS Widgets for MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA football and basketball, golf, tennis, auto racing and cricket.

STATS leads the industry with the fastest and most accurate data feeds, validated independently by Northwestern University, allowing Microsoft to engage with billions of sports fans around the world through live scoring, player statistics and game information.

“STATS is honored and excited to expand our work with Microsoft—one of the world’s most innovative and impactful companies—and to help them engage sports fans wherever they can be found,” said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. “We look forward to collaborating with Microsoft to discover new ways to deliver sports data and meaningful experiences across its platforms.”

The extension continues a longstanding relationship between STATS and Microsoft, where the two companies will continue collaborating on developing meaningful experiences and new offerings. STATS’ award-winning data science team has been at the forefront of expanding the capabilities of sports data through AI and computer learning, which will serve as a basis for new ways for fans to more closely follow their favorite sports, teams and players.

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU®, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSEngage.

