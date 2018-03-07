Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired exclusive media rights from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the Indian subcontinent for a period of five years starting in 2018 through 2022.

This agreement with ECB gives SPN the rights to both televise and digitally broadcast within the Indian subcontinent, men’s and women’s international matches, including Test matches, T20 Internationals and ODIs, played in England.



Key viewership highlights of the 2018-2022 term of scheduled ECB games include:

Upward of 80 international men’s and women’s matches

India’s tour of England this summer which includes five Test matches, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals

Real-time and live match viewership available in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, apart from India

With this acquisition, SPN’s exclusive cricket portfolio includes most of the major international cricket boards, namely, Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Pakistan Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket, Cricket South Africa, Cricket West Indies and Zimbabwe Cricket Board.



Comments:



N.P. Singh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SPN:

“The acquisition of media rights of ECB for a five-year term, effective now through 2022, provides for some exciting cricket viewership. Cricket is a passion for most Indians and this term of ECB games includes three tours of the Indian cricket team which promises some thrilling cricket, the first of these coming close on the heels of the hugely exciting South Africa series. SPN will now be home to almost all international away series giving our fans a one-stop destination to view their favourite stars in action. We remain committed to building a multi-sports culture in India and we will lead sports broadcast action during June to September 2018 by airing FIFA for football fans and ECB games for cricket lovers.”



Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, ECB:

“Today’s announcement means millions of cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent can follow their favourite team in action the next time they tour England – as well as enjoying access to iconic cricketing contests like next year’s Ashes.”

“It will also help further raise the global profile of the English game – giving both the England men’s and women’s teams valuable exposure in a part of the world where people are passionate about cricket and avid followers of the global game as well as their own national team.”