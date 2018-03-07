Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)
Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired exclusive media rights from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the Indian subcontinent for a period of five years starting in 2018 through 2022.
This agreement with ECB gives SPN the rights to both televise and digitally broadcast within the Indian subcontinent, men’s and women’s international matches, including Test matches, T20 Internationals and ODIs, played in England.
With this acquisition, SPN’s exclusive cricket portfolio includes most of the major international cricket boards, namely, Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Pakistan Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket, Cricket South Africa, Cricket West Indies and Zimbabwe Cricket Board.
“It will also help further raise the global profile of the English game – giving both the England men’s and women’s teams valuable exposure in a part of the world where people are passionate about cricket and avid followers of the global game as well as their own national team.”
