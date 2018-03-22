Snapdeal.com Thursday, March 22, 2018 2:49PM IST (9:19AM GMT)   Snapdeal’s Earth Hour Store set to Encourage Energy Conservation Huge discounts on the energy efficient products   New Delhi, Delhi, India As a step to encourage and promote energy conservation among its shoppers, Snapdeal has set-up an Earth Hour Store that curates a selection of well thought out, everyday items that can be used more efficiently and frequently to make energy conservation a daily habit.  

The store has special offers on solar appliances and energy-efficient products like solar water heaters, solar panels, solar inverters, solar lights, and five-star air conditioners. The store also features manual equipment that can help in conservation of electrical energy and a host of thoughtful items that help save water.
 
Here are some highlights from the products at great prices:

  • Go energy efficient with the solar products section that comprises an array of products like solar water heaters, solar fans, solar panels, and solar lights that save natural resources
  • Energy saving home appliances on Snapdeal include 5-star refrigerators starting at Rs. 24,699, 5-star air conditioners starting from Rs. 18,699, and 5-star geysers at up to 40% discount. These discounts are aimed at helping buyers switch to energy saving appliances that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants caused by the inefficient use of energy.
  • Stay healthy by choosing from the widest range of bicycles for kids and adults available in varied designs, styles and prices
  • Conserve water with the automatic water level controllers and alarms starting from Rs. 389
  • Shop refurbished smartphones from Apple and Lenovo at prices starting as low as Rs 7000. Since the average age of ownership of phones is less than a year, it is easy to find good quality refurbished phone. Buying refurbished phone saves electronic wastes from ending into a landfill prematurely.

ICICI, SBI, HDFC, and Standard Chartered users get an additional discount of 10%.
 
For further information, visit: https://www.snapdeal.com/offers/energy-conservation-day

