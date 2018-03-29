On the occasion of World Health Day, Snapdeal has launched a curated health store to take care of shoppers’ holistic health needs.

The store features a wide range of products covering everything you might possibly like to buy for a healthy life.



Besides the regular fitness items like treadmills, gym accessories, and fitness trackers, it also has activewear, sports shoes, sippers, and headbands. There is also a complete range of health management and tracking items including BP monitors, weighing scales, diabetic care, and orthopaedic mattress.



The special health and wellness section includes Nutritional Supplements, Health foods, massagers, diffusers, detox patches, eye care patches, essentials oils, stress balls, foam rollers and hygiene products.



The health store has a special collection covering the following:

Stay Fit with fitness equipment and accessories in bright colours and international styles. Shoppers can search for fitness equipment by seniority levels and customer ratings to suit individual needs.

Snapdeal Health Store is aimed at creating awareness about building a community that is healthy in body, mind and spirit.

Highlights of the sale –

Discount on fitness equipment, fitness accessories, supplements, instant energy drinks, health drinks, health food and more



Fitness equipment – dumbbell rods, indoor cycle exercise bike, six pack care equipment, starting from Rs. 1549



Deodorants, protein powder and other supplements available at a discount of up to 70%



Up to 40% off on instant energy drinks



Yoga and Exercise mat under Rs. 540



Fitness trackers available under Rs. 449



Up to 80% off on aloe vera juice, health drinks



Sale on gym bags, wristbands, ankle support, activewear Up to 65% off on head bands, gym bags and other gym accessories Ankle, knee, palm and elbows support available at discounts of up to 80% Combo of badminton rackets and shuttles at starting prices of Rs. 299 Running shoes, track pants, fitness t-shirts and activewear starting from Rs. 199



ICICI, HDFC, and Standard Chartered Bank users get an additional 10% discount.



More details can be found here: https://www.snapdeal.com/offers/world-health-day