Snapdeal has curated a one-stop special Ugadi store that will allow users to shop all essentials to make the home festival ready.

The store offers a range of pooja essentials like idols, diyas, thaalis, Rudraksha pendants, camphor burners and much more. In preparation for Ugadi, homes are cleaned up and spruced across western and southern parts of India. To help users organise their cleaning efforts, Snapdeal has put together a range of cleaning equipment like vacuum cleaners, broom, and wipers.

In addition, there are attractive offers on festive decoration, bedsheets, cushion covers, and curtains – all in trendy spring colours. There is also a great selection of ethnic wear, make up, and jewellery for dressing up for the festival.

With offers on smart and efficient kitchen equipment such as gas stoves, mixer grinders, blenders and pressure cookers, preparing Ugadi special dishes like Pachadi is a breeze.

Here’s the highlights of the sale:

Home décor items and home furnishings Bedsheets & Curtains starting from Rs. 199 and cushions available at a discount of up to 60% Decorative Lighting, candles, artificial flowers, vases available under Rs. 499



Pooja essentials God idols & Diyas available under Rs. 799 Pooja accessories like Shankh, agarbatti stand, gangajal water, rudraksha mala, etc. at a starting price of Rs. 99 Incense sticks & dhoops starting Rs. 149 Wooden temples available at a discount of up to 50%



Fashion Men’s dhoti, kurta pajama, silk shirts, ethnic chappals available under Rs. 999 Sarees, Kurta, Dress material, Women’s ethnic footwear available under Rs. 699 Ethnic wear for kids; minimum 30% off on Boys’ ethnic wear and 60% on Girls’ ethnic wear



Daily Need products Up to 40% off on sugar, coconut oil Up to 20% & 25% off on jaggery, rice, flour, ghee



Cleaning essentials Up to 80% off on Lint remover, cleaning gloves, vacuum cleaner



Additionally, ICICI, SBI and HDFC Bank users get an additional 10% discount.