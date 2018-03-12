Snapdeal.com Monday, March 12, 2018 4:00PM IST (10:30AM GMT)   Snapdeal Celebrates Ugadi with a Curated Store Offers include deals on home furnishing, cleaning essentials, ethnic wear   New Delhi, Delhi, India Snapdeal has curated a one-stop special Ugadi store that will allow users to shop all essentials to make the home festival ready.  

Snapdeal has curated a one-stop special Ugadi store that will allow users to shop all essentials to make the home festival ready.

The store offers a range of pooja essentials like idols, diyas, thaalis, Rudraksha pendants, camphor burners and much more. In preparation for Ugadi, homes are cleaned up and spruced across western and southern parts of India. To help users organise their cleaning efforts, Snapdeal has put together a range of cleaning equipment like vacuum cleaners, broom, and wipers.

In addition, there are attractive offers on festive decoration, bedsheets, cushion covers, and curtains – all in trendy spring colours. There is also a great selection of ethnic wear, make up, and jewellery for dressing up for the festival.

With offers on smart and efficient kitchen equipment such as gas stoves, mixer grinders, blenders and pressure cookers, preparing Ugadi special dishes like Pachadi is a breeze.

Here’s the highlights of the sale:

  • Home décor items and home furnishings
    • Bedsheets & Curtains starting from Rs. 199 and cushions available at a discount of up to 60%
    • Decorative Lighting, candles, artificial flowers, vases available under Rs. 499
       
  • Pooja essentials
    • God idols & Diyas available under Rs. 799
    • Pooja accessories like Shankh, agarbatti stand, gangajal water, rudraksha mala, etc. at a starting price of Rs. 99
    • Incense sticks & dhoops starting Rs. 149
    • Wooden temples available at a discount of up to 50%
       
  • Fashion
    • Men’s dhoti, kurta pajama, silk shirts, ethnic chappals available under Rs. 999
    • Sarees, Kurta, Dress material, Women’s ethnic footwear available under Rs. 699
    • Ethnic wear for kids; minimum 30% off on Boys’ ethnic wear and 60% on Girls’ ethnic wear
       
  • Daily Need products
    • Up to 40% off on sugar, coconut oil
    • Up to 20% & 25% off on jaggery, rice, flour, ghee
       
  • Cleaning essentials
    • Up to 80% off on Lint remover, cleaning gloves, vacuum cleaner

Additionally, ICICI, SBI and HDFC Bank users get an additional 10% discount.

 

Link to the store: https://www.snapdeal.com/offers/ugadi

  Media Contact Details

Nikita Peer, Snapdeal.com, , [email protected]

Multimedia Gallery

Image Caption : Snapdeal sets up Ugadi store Click for Real Image

 

Tags: