Snapdeal has curated a one-stop special Ugadi store that will allow users to shop all essentials to make the home festival ready.
The store offers a range of pooja essentials like idols, diyas, thaalis, Rudraksha pendants, camphor burners and much more. In preparation for Ugadi, homes are cleaned up and spruced across western and southern parts of India. To help users organise their cleaning efforts, Snapdeal has put together a range of cleaning equipment like vacuum cleaners, broom, and wipers.
In addition, there are attractive offers on festive decoration, bedsheets, cushion covers, and curtains – all in trendy spring colours. There is also a great selection of ethnic wear, make up, and jewellery for dressing up for the festival.
With offers on smart and efficient kitchen equipment such as gas stoves, mixer grinders, blenders and pressure cookers, preparing Ugadi special dishes like Pachadi is a breeze.
Here’s the highlights of the sale:
Additionally, ICICI, SBI and HDFC Bank users get an additional 10% discount.
Link to the store: https://www.snapdeal.com/offers/ugadi
