Häfele, the international leader in cutting edge German Hardware Technology & Design in living space products unveiled their latest collections under the SMART LIVING IDEAS in India at the Indiawood Expo.



The concept of smart-living has gained importance with the densification and merging of living space in urban India. To address the smart use of living space Häfele has introduced the latest from its global portfolio of innovative design products with cutting edge technology to offer optimal usage of space in India.



Launched at the at the Indiawood Expo in Bangalore, Häfele unveiled a box-full of home and kitchen innovations that will define space utilization in a smart world Sliding Countertops: Häfele introduces its new range of Sliding Countertops that can double up as an addition to the current countertop or can cover built-in hobs, kitchen sinks, retractable faucets, pop-up sockets etc. when not in use – the possibilities are endless to optimizing kitchen space. Drawer Organizers:Häfele brings its new range of drawer organizers with three distinct finish series (Plastic, Wood and Stainless steel) comes with elegant and high-value inserts like cutlery trays, plate holders or organizers, container holders, knife holders and more. Qanto Corner Solution: Häfele’s Qanto – a plug-and-play corner solution – allows up to three versatile storage trays to be extracted and retracted vertically by a linear drive, at the press of a button. Utilizing unreachable space in the corner to its optimum effect, Qanto is an intelligent corner solution which combines maximum operating comfort, generous work surfaces, well organized storage space, ergonomic qualities and the highest technical and design standards in a perfect symbiosis. Cornerstone Maxx: Häfele’s Kitchen Cornerstone Maxx lets you access corner cabinet space without obstructing the adjacent cabinets. CORNERSTONE MAXX comes with Straight-extending kinematics with energy storage support; floating design with wide and stable shelf surfaces; and simple installation. Motion technologies for Cabinet fronts from Blum: Offering smooth fronts without handles using Tip-on mechanicals with Blumotion technology which redefines elegant and uber living space in Kitchens. Efficient Waste Management: Häfele offers optimal solutions to managing kitchen waste with effortless convenience and spotless elegance. The Bo Touch Bin combines beautiful design with best in features for easy waste management at home. One, two or even three removable inner buckets for waste separation can be combined to give you the best possible solution. Swacchh Bharat begins from your Kitchen. Walk-in Wardrobes: Optimal space utilization with a clutter-free design, Häfele’s Walk-in Wardrobe fittings allows for efficient storage, easy access and astute convenience, making the daily interactions with your wardrobe a truly enriching experience Häfele Connect: An innovative, intelligent and wireless system Häfele Connect helps manage the entire lighting system at home. With Häfele Connect you can now create the perfect atmosphere for many moods and settings with a centrally controlled system that is linked to your smart device – as easy to operate as the swipe of a finger! Experience these space-efficient and smart-living innovations at the Häfele Stall at the INDIAWOOD EXPO. Open your minds to new inspirations for designs that need form and functionality; and spaces that need ‚More life per meter square‘.