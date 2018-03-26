SHOPX, India’s fastest growing digital offline platform, fueling retailers in India, today announced a strategic association with Micromax, India’s leading Consumer Electronics Brand. With this partnership, Micromax will leverage SHOPX’s unique digital offline model to optimize its sales across India Tier-II markets.



As part of the association, Micromax will offer exciting bumper/combo deals on the sale of its Micromax Video 2, Micromax X412, Micromax 2 AMP Power Adapter, Micromax Cable and Micromax Bluetooth Speaker 3W at a discounted and all-inclusive price of Rs. 2377. This is a limited period offer and is only available on the SHOPX platform.



Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of SHOPX said, “Within a short span of time, Micromax has revolutionized the smartphone category with notable innovations catering to the price conscious users. We are delighted to partner with Micromax, to provide our retailers access to leading technology brands that make them future ready as well as benefits aspirational customers based in Tier-II markets by providing them the latest models at reasonable price points. By leveraging SHOPX’s vast network of retailers, Micromax will now be able to tap a wider regional audience and further expand their footprint.”



During its decade long journey in India, Micromax has observed three barriers limiting users to the connected experience – Data affordability, connectivity and ease of using technology. As a home-grown leader and manufacturer of the smartphones, Micromax has addressed these barriers of growth by introducing affordable innovations to bring more users to the internet economy.



SHOPX is backed by strategic investor Nandan Nilekani. Over the last 2 years since inception, SHOPX has empowered 49,000 small retailers in 230 towns across 10 states in the South and West of India; serving more than 6.8 million customers, making it one of the fastest growing start-ups in the country. SHOPX aims to provide the 400-million middle-income population in India (as against the current 50 million active internet buyer base) access to e-commerce through its retailer network.