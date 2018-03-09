SHOPX, India’s fastest growing digital offline platform, powering retailers in India, today announced a strategic tie-up with I Kall, India’s leading consumer electronics brand. With this partnership, I Kall will leverage SHOPX’s unique digital offline model and federated architecture to expand its customer base in the untapped India II markets.



For the first time, I Kall will offer exciting bumper/combo deals on the sale of its I Kall K1 4G smartphone, wherein customers can avail free mobile accessories including tempered Glass, Silicone phone cover, Back stand, at the all-inclusive price of Rs. 4199/-. This exciting offer is available on ShopX for a limited span of time.



According to industry reports, the total number of smartphone users in India is predicted to reach almost 468 million by 2021 making India the fastest growing market for mobile phones. With legacy spanning more than six decades, I Kall’s product portfolio comprises of more than 100 innovative models ranging from feature-rich Multi SIM phones, PDA 4G smartphones that remove barriers for large scale adoption of advanced technologies. Over the last few years, I Kall has garnered pan-India presence and successfully pioneered the democratization of technology in India.



Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of SHOPX said, “At SHOPX, we always engage with unique brands and strive to create beneficial market opportunities. With our flagship technology platform and proven logistics efficiency through last mile delivery network ("LMDN"), will enable I Kall to strengthen its retailer and customer footprint by providing direct access to high quality products at competitive prices. We believe, with I Kall’s appealing product line along with our extensive distribution base should work as catalysts in making this partnership a success.”



SHOPX is backed by strategic investor Nandan Nilekani. Over the last 2 years since inception, SHOPX has empowered 49,000 small retailers in 230 towns across 10 states in the South and West of India; serving more than 6.8 million customers, making it one of the fastest growing start-ups in the country. SHOPX aims to provide the 400-million middle-income population in India (as against the current 50 million active internet buyer base) access to e-commerce through its retailer network.