Saya Zion, a residential project by Saya Homes in Greater Noida (West), has received the Occupancy Certificate for 680 units spread across 9 lakh sq. ft. The project was ready within the stipulated time frame and the Occupancy Certificate was awaited post which possession could have been offered to the buyers.



The group has already delivered two projects Saya Zenith and Saya Desire Residency, both in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and as per their benchmark they have delivered both the projects on time. By next financial year, the company is also scheduled to deliver approximately 1620 units in its premium project Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram, with over 25 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area along with additional 80 units in Saya Zion with a covered area of over 1 lakh sq. ft.



Speaking on which, Vikas Bhasin, CMD, Saya Homes says, "With possessions now going to start in our project Saya Zion, we are working tirelessly towards the timely completion of our project Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram which will be ready for possession within a year. We as a developer have always been committed towards fulfilling the dream of our buyers. All our ongoing projects are on time and compliant with RERA. Our recently launched project Saya S – Class in Indirapuram, is all set to be another benchmark of construction in NCR. We have always strived to deliver our projects on time and with Saya Zion in Greater Noida West, we have reaffirmed our claim of being on time, every time."

