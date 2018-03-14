Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
As the arrival of Cullinan nears and final preparations are made, Rolls-Royce this week offers a glimpse into what will undoubtedly be the best seat in the house.
Wherever one ventures, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Viewing Suite guarantees the best seat in the house.
This approach is a first for both the automotive and luxury industries and comes from a deep understanding of the lifestyles and expectations of the most demanding clients in the world – Rolls-Royce customers.
“From the day we conceived of Cullinan we were focussed on offering a truly authentic and luxurious Rolls-Royce experience to our customers through fascinating surprise and delight features,” comments Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce. “The beauty of Cullinan’s Viewing Suite, the manner in which it deploys so effortlessly, the attention to detail, the finest leathers that match the interior of the customer’s Cullinan, and how it all comes together to bring beautiful furniture to the most remote places, all bear testimony to the unequalled Bespoke competence of the designers and craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce.
It is a beautiful piece of furniture. Indeed, it is the best seat in the house.”
