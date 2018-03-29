Rodas Enclave at Hiranandani Estate Thane has been bestowed with the “Best Mid Segment Residential Project of the Year”, West Zone, at the CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards held recently. The Award was given away by Hon'ble Shri Prakash Mehta, Minister for Housing, Government of Maharashtra, and Mr Alok Joshi, Managing Editor, CNBC-Awaaz & CNBC-Bajar-

While announcing the award, the award presenter said, "Rodas Enclave refers to Swarg," in reference to his visit to the project in Thane, adding that the quality of living and best in class amenities and beautiful scenic backdrop made it a happy and perfect destination for home buyers.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group, accepted the award. Commenting on winning the award, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani said he was delighted. “We have always focused on creating vibrant community living rather than just spaces. The mixed-used integrated townships we have built at Powai and Thane have been recognized by various organizations, this recognition at the CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards adds yet another endorsement of the projects having come up the right way,” he said.

“At Hiranandani, we believe that when you proceed steadily with your eyes fixed on your carefully cultivated vision, recognition and rewards simply follow you,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. This award is a tribute to our commitment to excellence, which has won us this accolade. As a pioneer of global community townships, Hiranandani Group continues to transform the city landscapes and foresee the potential of creating well-planned township. “We take pride in creating townships that bring economic prosperity for residents and businesses alike. The township, Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder road, Thane which house award winning project Rodas Enclave is the benchmarks of global communities, offering a healthy lifestyle nestled amidst modern luxuries. Hiranandani township residents are enjoying a holistic ecosystem that offers a healthy mix of life, work and leisure,” he added.

RR Kabel presents the 12th CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2017-2018 celebrated and honored professionals who are surpassing the standards of excellence, creating marvels across the country. In its 12th year, CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards introduced Zonal Awards, duly recognizing and bestowing awards on the realty projects from four different zones i.e. North, South, East and West. The awards brought together a gathering of delegates from all across the realty sector – developers, architects and contractors.

“It is a testimony to its global perspective and focus on the community that Rodas Enclave at Hiranandani Estate Thane has been bestowed the CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Award. I always try to create something novel, and yet identical and timeless, for my township citizens," concluded Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.