Prestige Group, India’s leading real estate developer today announced the launch of Prestige Courtyards, located in Sholinganallur, just off the Old Mahabalipuram Road, christened as Chennai’s IT corridor. Spread across 11.32 acres, Prestige Courtyards comprises of 11 residential towers with 548 homes in total. It is an elegant contemporarily designed residential community with well evolved, high quality, civic and social support infrastructure in close proximity.



Rapid progress in technology and global connectivity have helped drive real estate growth in the city and the southern corridor of Chennai has specifically emerged as a favored location for real estate investments owing to the Information Technology Business Parks and dedicated Special Economic Zones (SEZs).



Prestige Courtyards is an enclave of brilliantly planned neo-urban homes that is set beside a scenic lakefront which is tranquil and serene. A first-of-its-kind development in Chennai, Prestige Courtyards provides a perfect harmony between pristine natural and luxurious urban living. Its lavish Clubhouse presents a plethora of luxury lifestyle amenities to keep one’s leisure hours well occupied in camaraderie with their loved ones.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Irfan Razack – CMD, Prestige Group said, “We are delighted to launch Prestige Courtyards, a luxurious and ambitious offering from Prestige where we have invested in extensive master planning and careful detailing with the help of experts, to bring to Chennai this experience of a self-sustained development. Prestige Courtyards provides the best of amenities and facilities and is a result of our vision to provide a holistic living experience that improves the overall quality of life.”

He further added, “With one of the most promising and active real estate markets in South India, Chennai realty witnesses demand from both end-users and investors. Job opportunities have further contributed to making the city favourable among prospective buyers. Chennai is predominantly a price sensitive market with end-users looking for affordable homes here. With such a strong market, it was a natural choice for us to launch Prestige Courtyards here. The launch of this development further reinforces our continued focus on creating a large residential portfolio with a strong focus on the IT corridor of Chennai.”



This launch complements Prestige Group’s strong southern corridor strategy, which includes the existing luxury residential villa development Prestige Silver Springs, that has villas designed, built and fitted out to blend perfectly with an affluent lifestyle.