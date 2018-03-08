Pidilite Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of adhesives in India, has entered into collaboration with Jowat SE, a German family-owned enterprise and one of the leading suppliers of industrial adhesives worldwide. As part of the collaboration, Pidilite will now exclusively handle sales and distribution of the entire range of Jowat adhesives in India and other neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In addition to this, the two companies have also entered into a technical collaboration encompassing the high growth, specialised category of Hot Melt adhesives. This will provide a comprehensive range of Thermoplastic Hot Melt adhesives for use in several industrial, and modular and other wooden furniture segments.

Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Limited, said, “The collaboration is in line with Pidilite’s ambitions to continuously improve its already strong market position in all the segments where it is present, and especially in adhesives. Pidilite’s leading presence in several consumer product segments, with hugely popular brands, is complemented by a large range of industrial products, developed and marketed to meet specific requirements in the country. The synergies between Jowat and Pidilite in terms of product range, customer segments served and technologies deployed are clear and visible. Both companies together are uniquely placed to capitalise on the healthy prospects for growth in the segments targeted.”

Mr. Klaus Kullmann, Member of the Board of Directors of Jowat SE, said, “We see a strong platform for sustained growth through collaboration with Pidilite. Jowat has pioneered the development of several high end adhesive products, and has constantly undertaken development work at the cutting edge of adhesive technology. The company’s core competence lies in innovation in both technology and R&D, and in delivering outstanding technical service to customers. There is an excellent value match between Pidilite and Jowat to meet the future needs of customers for quality products in all high-growth segments such as furniture, packaging, automotive, and textile, among others, where specialised adhesives are used.”

The collaboration is for the long term, and leverages the well-known strengths and capabilities of the two companies. It aims to provide best-in-class technology and products to customers, comprising of manufacturers of furniture and varied industrial products with requirement of adhesives.