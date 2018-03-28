After the boom in payment’s solution with Paytm, Tez, PhonePe and others, do we need another application that can make bill payments, do shopping, buy tickets? The team at PayTezo.com says yes.

PayTezo is a Cryptocurrency Payments App launching in April. But this is not just an exchange wallet. PayTezo’s main aim is to make the crypto-currency useful for day to day life of common people.

PayTezo envisions to be the Alipay of Southeast Asian and the Indian market. It will allow payments and booking through both fiat and cryptocurrency.

With PayTezo app, users will be able to send money, manage finances, do shopping, book tickets & pay bills with their favorite cryptocurrency. Users can scan QR code and make payment. They will also be able to make direct payments to PayTezo partners such as Vodafone, Uber etc.

PayTezo instantly converts cryptocurrency to fiat at almost zero exchange rate. The client can choose from multiple methods to make payments to the merchant including QR code and NFC payment. The process crypto conversion and transfer of Fiat to the merchant is seamless and happens in seconds. PayTezo has also focused on reducing the time taken on verifying the KYC documents for the user.

PayTezo has already tied-up with 15+ large partners such as Vodafone, Uber, Amazon etc. PayTezo will allow its users to make direct Crypto-based payments to its partners.

PayTezo was founded by IIT & ISB alumni – Ajay Gupta, Chethan and Alex Holland. Ajay who is a veteran in the payments industry says that he is on a mission to make crypto part of the day to day lives of people. The trio is also looking at South-East Asian markets for expansion.

PayTezo team is ready with the initial prototype of the application. The application currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin as the payment mode. They intend to add 4 more cryptocurrencies as the payment medium in the near future.

PayTezo team also plans to raise $30mn as the initial funding for this project through an ICO. The ICO is planned for launch in March end. 1bn PTezo coins will be offered to public via crowdsale. These coins will be listed on multiple exchanges such as CoinGeto. The team has also got large private investors to fund the project.

Interested investors need to join the whitelist on the website. Whitelisting has been opened and only whitelisted members will be eligible to participate in Pre-ICO, ICO and future airdrops.

