PathFront a startup focussed on talent solutions based in Bangalore, today signed a MoU at Washington, D.C. with Idea Entity a US-based Technology Solutions Company. The MoU will enable PathFront to bring in some of the best technology solutions to the talent solutions domain. The recruitment domain currently spends close to 75% of their time on assessment, coordination of interview panels, etc. due to limited technology intervention in the process.

Speaking on the occasion E. Venkatesan, CEO, PathFront said, it is indeed a key milestone for PathFront, the partnership with Idea Entity is of prime importance to our business. We will not only be bringing in one of the best technology solutions to the talent solutions process, which is highly people intensive as of now and inefficient due to lack of an integrated technology platform that caters to all the stakeholders involved in the process. Apart from using the technology expertise of Idea Entity, we are overwhelmed with PathFront becoming the Talent Solutions partner to Idea Entity and their clients like Microsoft, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Caradigm, etc. across the globe. With reach of more than 1000+ colleges and a robust assessment, evaluation and training process we are sure to meet our partner’s expectations, he added.

Venu Yerra, Chairman & CEO of Idea Entity said, we are happy that our technology capabilities will be taken to the Talent Solutions domain, while PathFront is a startup in terms of their existence as a company. The experience and expertise of the team, makes it to be on par with any matured organisation in the world. While we are a technology solutions provider to PathFront, we will also be using their expertise in providing talent solutions to us as well as our clients across the globe. As organisations we all need talent that will fit our skill requirement and are productive from day one. We believe that PathFront with their experienced team, reach and structured approach will enable us and our clients have the best talent on time, he added.