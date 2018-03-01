In the bustling and fashionable Marais district of Paris, OMEGA has launched an exclusive “Pop-Up Boutique” with a new interactive spirit. At this store, however, there are no watches on sale. In fact, the concept is the first of its kind in the world and is 100% focused on the brand’s colourful and diverse selection of NATO straps.



Take a walk down Rue Debelleyme and you’ll come across an OMEGA store that is quite unlike any other. The main window features a spectacular moving display of OMEGA NATO straps, showing you exactly what is on offer. And instead of a door, the boutique provides a digital screen, allowing customers to scroll through the many different options that are available for their watch. Once a customer has made their choice, they will be able to pay via their phone and have their new strap delivered straight to their front door.



Presley Gerber, one of OMEGA’s newest brand ambassadors, was in Paris to open the new NATO boutique. In tribute to his special relationship with OMEGA, he has helped to develop an exclusive “Presley Gerber” NATO strap, which is only available through the NATO boutique. The black denim and leather strap includes a stainless steel buckle and features the word “Presley” embossed on the underside.



Throughout the six months that the NATO Strap “Pop-Up Boutique” will be open, OMEGA will celebrate a range of different brand themes, with alternating displays and products on offer. Some of the straps that will be offered for the launch include the new “Country Flag” collection with 18 individual options. These allow customers to buy a strap inspired by their favourite places around the world. As well as this, the “Current Collection” will include many popular styles, such as NATO straps in brown leather and those in striped nylon fabric.



One very unique part of this “Pop-Up Boutique” experience, is the chance to have your NATO strap customised. Straps with leather keepers can be embossed with any name or wording you want (within limit), meaning that you’ll get a one-of-a-kind strap with a very personal touch.



The OMEGA NATO Strap “Pop-Up Boutique” is open from March 1st at 11 Rue Debelleyme in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris. Anyone wanting to try a new look for their watch, or simply experience a new way to shop, should certainly drop by.