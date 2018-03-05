NU Hospitals was adjudged the winner in the category “Best Hospital to Work for” in the Association of Health Care Providers (India) – AHPI Excellence Awards which were held recently at Kochi, Kerala on 16-17th February 2018. AHPI as a representative body of Healthcare organizations in India has introduced the AHPI healthcare awards to recognize and celebrate the Excellence achieved by the organization in the healthcare industry in various fields. More than 400 delegates representing 100+ renowned hospitals were in attendance.

The award was received by the NU Hospitals team and was presented by the Hon. Minister of Health – Kerala K. K. Shailaja and Metropolitan Archbishop of Thrissur Mar Andrews Thazhath.