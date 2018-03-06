Rolls-Royce Motor Cars today launched New Model Phantom in North India, with the sole authorised dealer, Select Cars Pvt. Ltd. based in New Delhi.



Delhi – a homecoming for the New Rolls-Royce Phantom

The connections with Rolls-Royce in India could well have begun when the parents of the Hon. Charles Stuart Rolls, Lord and Lady Llangattock, attended the 1902/03 celebrations of the Coronation Durbar in Delhi, two years before the formation of Rolls-Royce Ltd. They are likely to have told their son Charles, who was selling French cars in London at the time, of the burgeoning interest in motoring amongst the Indian Royalty.



In India, Rolls-Royce motor cars quickly became the preserve of Maharajas. Legend has it that Rolls-Royce cars became the marque of choice with Royalty after the Maharaja of Gwalior bought a Rolls-Royce that won the Bombay-Kolhapur rally in 1908.



The most celebrated luxury item in the world for nearly a century

Since 1925, Phantom has conveyed some of the world’s most influential and powerful men and women to the most defining historical moments over the last 92 years. Rolls-Royce’s tireless pursuit of perfection has been to constantly refine what the world’s leading luxury item should be with innovations to satisfy the most discerning of luxury patrons.



Setting the New Luxury Benchmark

Today, Rolls-Royce’s tireless ‘strive for perfection’ has resulted in the constant refinement of this pinnacle luxury item – with New Phantom now taking the centre stage of India’s super-luxury arena.



Speaking at the launch, Yadur Kapur, Managing Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Delhi and CEO for Select Cars Pvt. Ltd. said, “Phantom is the ultimate mark of success in India, the pinnacle of not just the automotive arena but of the luxury world. There is nothing else like this on the market in India. As always, authentic luxury is rare and bespoke. Phantom combines world-class technology and handcrafted quality.”



Added Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, “New Phantom paves yet another milestone for the brand in India, destination for many of Rolls-Royce's most bespoke cars. Our customers still recognise today that they are buying the best in luxury. India remains a highly important strategic market for the company, as the population of highly successful Indians continues to grow at a greater rate than other countries and the appetite for authentic, bespoke luxury increases.”



Cutting-edge innovations include a new exclusive ‘Architecture of Luxury’, an all-aluminium spaceframe designed to underpin every future Rolls-Royce; great enhancements in technology, drivetrain, suspension and driver assistance systems to produce a peerless ‘magic carpet ride’; and a new, world-first ‘Gallery’ that allows owners to personalise a moving art piece.

Engineering Masterpiece

New Phantom offers a thoroughly contemporary design interpretation of Rolls-Royce DNA – one that symbolizes the sheer power of presence. The new spaceframe, exclusive to Rolls-Royce and which will underpin all future Rolls-Royce models, is lighter, yet 30% more rigid than its predecessors.



A next-generation four-corner air suspension system, state-of-the-art chassis control systems, 130kg of sound insulation, double-laminated glass and dual-skin alloys across the bulkhead ensure New Phantom is the pinnacle of comfort and quietness. When Rolls-Royce’s acoustic test engineers reviewed the results of road and vibration tests, the sound levels were so low, they had to check if their instruments were calibrated correctly.



An all-new, 6.75 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine delivers an effortless 563hp and 900Nm of torque from just 1,700rpm, spiriting New Phantom from 0-100km/h in a mere 5.3 seconds with the help of its seamless 8 speed, Satellite-Aided transmission.



In addition, New Phantom is equipped with the ‘Flagbearer’ – a stereo camera system integrated into the windscreen that sees the road ahead and adjusts the suspension proactively. Its headlights are equipped with the latest laser light technology, providing a 600-metre range of light at night to ensure safe travel.



The ‘Suite’

A divine selection of materials has been placed thoughtfully throughout the interior of New Phantom. As a result, being inside New Phantom is akin to entering a luxury hotel ‘suite’ with passengers being cocooned in the finest leathers and veneers. All four doors can now also be electrically closed from the exterior via touch sensitive door handles.



A curated selection of rear seating options is available on New Phantom, from the lounge to individual formats. Technology is discreetly hidden throughout the car until required, leaving only the visual majesty of wood, leather and billeted metal for all to admire.



‘The Gallery’

The centrepiece of New Phantom is ‘The Gallery’ – a wholly contemporary and luxury reinterpretation of a motor car’s dashboard and instrument panel area.



An application of glass runs uninterrupted across the fascia of the New Rolls-Royce Phantom, providing an unprecedented opportunity to present commissioned artwork. The initiative has come from an understanding that the marque’s patrons are increasingly collectors of fine and contemporary art.



Conclusion

The Architecture of Luxury, The Gallery, The Magic Carpet Ride, the best possible materials in the world and peerless Rolls-Royce design and engineering combine to create the New Rolls-Royce Phantom, resetting the benchmark not only in the automotive arena but as the world’s leading luxury item. As the next chapter in Rolls-Royce’s story begins, the New Rolls-Royce Phantom points the way forward for the global luxury industry.



Each New Phantom is expected to be Bespoke, with customers tailoring their specifications. A Rolls-Royce customer can choose from 44,000 exterior colours and request personalised designs from the company’s team of Bespoke designers.



Pricing in India for Phantom (Standard Wheelbase) has been officially announced from Rs. 9.5 Crores, with Phantom Extended Wheelbase from Rs. 11.35 Crores, inclusive of a four-year service package and regional warranty, 24-hour roadside support. Pricing depends on customer specification, with all Phantoms built bespoke.