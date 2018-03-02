News Highlights:

New Mbed Cloud capabilities include on-premises device management and connectivity for constrained devices

Mbed OS now offers support for modules and NB-IoT

Forward-thinking enterprises are just starting to utilize the IoT for exploring new ways to collect and analyze their data to gain insights into improving their operational efficiencies, products and customer experiences. But to move from exploring to implementing requires greater levels of IoT device security, connectivity and provisioning than what’s available today, both in the cloud and their data centers.



Here’s a quick summary of the news of the new Mbed Cloud offerings from Arm’s IoT Services Group:



Mbed Cloud on-premises support

Cloud services today already enable companies to manage an ever-growing number of IoT-connected devices, but for some businesses facing security or regulatory challenges, connecting to a public cloud is not an option. To address this, Mbed Cloud is now going both public and private. We’re expanding the capabilities of Mbed Cloud, enabling customers to host a private cloud implementation behind the corporate firewall in their own data centers. This highly flexible solution will integrate with legacy hardware and even with an external IaaS (infrastructure as a solution) offering from another vendor.



IoT connectivity for constrained devices

Millions of devices requiring IoT connectivity are potentially constrained due to cost-sensitivity, or lack of code space and processing capabilities; however, their limited compute resources can still directly communicate on an IP network and support the security functions required on a large network. To address this, Arm’s Mbed Cloud will soon support features that enable these less-powerful devices to use common IoT protocol stacks so single-function applications, such as sensors in pallets, glucose meters or fluid valves, can send/receive data and perform simple calculations.



Mbed OS support now available for IoT Modules and NB-IoT

At MWC and EW, Arm demonstrated the latest version of Mbed OS, which supports emerging cellular-based, low‑power, wide‑area NB-IoT standards such as CAT-NB1 and CAT-M1, to enable IoT connections to devices regardless of location.

The latest version of Mbed OS will also soon be available on modules for designers of IoT devices who require support for a range of popular IoT communication protocols, from Bluetooth and WiFi to LoRa.

For a deeper dive on Arm’s new products and how we will help speed adoption and deployment of IoT solutions see our related blog post.